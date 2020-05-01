PENDLETON — A deadly virus that forced the cancellation of the spring sports season for high school and collegiate athletes in Eastern Oregon left a giant void in their lives.
Instead of chasing fly balls, running around a track or, in some cases, defending state championships, the athletes were left with thoughts of what might have been.
The abrupt end was particularly tough for seniors, as it washed away the sacrifice and training it took to prepare for a final chance to compete in their respective sports.
Seniors were also denied a chance of experiencing the formal activities and circumstances afforded them as students, as schools shuttered and distance learning evolved.
During the course of the next few weeks, in the weekend edition of the East Oregonian, the stories of some of those athletes will be featured in the Sports section.
The female and male athletes, who were schooled in Baker City, Hermiston, Joseph, La Grande, Pendleton and Stanfield, reflect on a sports season lost to COVID-19.
The virus has claimed the lives of more than 220,000 people worldwide since surfacing in China in December 2019, according to the World Health Organization.
The death totals include more than 65,000 Americans in 2020 with at least 100 of those deaths occurring in Oregon, national and state data show.
