JOSEPH — Ellyse Tingelstad would have cemented her track legacy this spring.
The Joseph Charter School senior had won the last two 1A girls state titles in the 1,500 and 3,000 and was heavily favored to three-peat in both events. Had she done so, she would have given her family the last six 3,000 championships after her sister, Isabelle, won the previous three.
She won’t get the chance after the coronavirus canceled the 2020 spring season, but she isn’t dwelling on it.
“My mindset has been, ‘I can’t control this, I’m not the only one going through it,’” she said. “It’s everyone else. I can’t even imagine being a senior in college losing my last year. There’s a lot worse things.
“I can still go out and run whenever I want. While it is sad, there’s no point being upset about it because it’s not going to change.”
Tingelstad’s running career isn’t over, as she will join the College of Idaho cross-country and track teams next season.
What she said she’ll miss from the spring, though, is the interaction with teammates and opponents.
“Mostly, I’m sad that I’ll never be able to practice with my team again and run against the competitors — girls from Union, girls from Enterprise,” she said. “It’s crazy because there wasn’t any closure in the season.”
Tingelstad leaves Joseph, though, with a glistening three-year track resume that many would have been happy to have in four years: She not only won the 1,500 and 3,000 the last two years, but took second in the 3,000 — behind only her sister — at state in the 3,000 as a freshman. She hasn’t lost a 3,000 race in two years, winning nine in a row, and had taken 10 straight 1,500 races. In addition, she placed in the top 10 at state in cross-country three times, taking fifth each of the last two years.
While she could have added to her career accolades, she said she doesn’t feel “like anything was really lost. It’s unfortunate to not have another go at it.”
She and her sister, though, left a mark on distance running in the tiny northeast Oregon town.
“I do feel like we made our show. We’re always going to be known for that,” Tingelstad said.
