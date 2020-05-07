LA GRANDE — Parker Robinson was a vital piece of La Grande’s state-title winning football team and championship wrestling team, and would have been a key part of a baseball team in the spring that he believes would have been a title contender.
“I really think we would have been in the hunt this year,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of teammates that put in the time (this) offseason. Having Logan (Paustian) and Blaine (Shaw) back this year would have been huge. They both put in the time in the offseason. We would have been in the hunt.
“I truly believe we would have been one of the best teams in the state of Oregon at 4A.”
Instead, he, like all spring athletes, went from anticipating what could be to being forced inside by stay-at-home orders.
“It was pretty rough adapting from going to being outside hanging out with my friends to locked inside (doing) nothing — being active, being in a sport, and then being completely shut down,” he said.
Robinson said he was optimistic the season would eventually start, but always had a contrary thought in his mind.
“Every time it got pushed back I was like, ‘OK, just a little bit longer,’” he said. “In the back of my head I kind of knew it was going to get canceled.”
Lockdown measures have prevented him from seeing his grandparents in at least two months, where before those visits were roughly every two weeks. There has been, though, an impact on the immediate family.
“We’ve had a lot more bonding with our family,” he said.
The future Eastern Oregon University football player also has had more time to prepare for the upcoming fall season.
“I got a pretty big yard, so I’ve been doing some stuff by myself. I’ve already been getting ready for football,” he said.
The bonding time with the baseball team — especially on what has become its annual early-season trip to Arizona — is what he called “the toughest part to let go of.”
The missed-out bonding time with friends is one item he hopes to fire back up as soon as possible once measures are lifted.
“I’ll probably have a bonfire and invite all my senior class and some of my younger class over and try to have a little fun that we weren’t able to do for our senior night and stuff,” he said, “and be able to bond again.”
