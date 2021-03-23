ECHO — Hundreds of bikers and spectators gathered in downtown Echo on Saturday, March 20, for the 13th annual “Echo Red to Red” cross-country mountain bike race.
The race, which was organized and supported by Scott’s Cycle and Sports, brought more than 400 riders of all ages and skill levels from across the Northwest. The race was a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Echo’s scholarship fund and for the Bikes for Books program through Masonic Lodges of Echo to encourage reading for elementary school students.
“I’m just really excited that this many came out,” said race director Brian Cimmiyotti.
Cimmiyotti expects the race could be one of the largest in the state this year.
“We’re definitely going to be in the top three” largest in Oregon, he said.
Cimmiyotti said this year’s turnout was one of the largest in years, partly due to the inclement weather in years past. He added that, with the 19 elite riders who took part in the race, it’s clear the event is becoming more competitive.
“It’s nice to see so many fast riders from around the Northwest,” said Cimmiyotti, who helped build the race trail years ago.
Riders started in downtown Echo. They were separated into groups based around the distance they signed up for — either 32, 23 or 14 miles — to abide by COVID-19 rules for outdoor recreational activities.
“Usually we don’t have to do all these smaller waves,” Cimmiyotti said.
All riders also wore masks at the start.
After riders exited the town, the race formally began when they reached the Sno Road Winery and Echo West Ranch & Vineyard mountain bike trail system — a lengthy, winding system of single-track trails that climb and descend rolling hills lush with sagebrush, wildflowers and wildlife.
“It’s a beautiful piece of desert,” said Lloyd Piercy, a longtime Echo resident and farmer who owns the property where the race was held. Piercy also sponsored the race.
The trail is maintained by and named after many Echo residents over the years, Piercy said. The annual race has become a tradition embraced and supported by the community, though some “are upset because they live in a sleepy town and all of a sudden it’s not sleepy for one day of the year.”
Standing along Main Street between old buildings he has helped restore, Piercy spoke optimistically about the direction of the Echo community, commenting on an influx of young people and new businesses coming to town, including day spas, coffee shops and high-end restaurants.
“We keep a lot these events happening and keep the town vibrant,” he said.
Piercy added that seeing the crowd come out to the mountain bike race was a “pleasure.”
“The way I view the world is, I don’t own property,” he said. “I’m here for a short period of time. I’m a steward. So it’s part of my stewardship, sharing this place with all these folks.”
Throughout the morning, bikers rode throughout the town, warming up on the sunny but cool, and breezy spring morning. Several bikers said they were excited to ride after a year without races due to the pandemic.
Brandon Egger, a radiology technologist from Chewelah, Washington, said he hadn’t raced since June of 2019.
“I’m excited,” said Egger, who was riding the 32-mile race. “I’m trying to fill up my schedule now and make up for all the lost time.”
Eggers said when races were canceled last year, it was difficult to stay motivated, but this year he hopes to “get in five to 10 races this year.”
Derick Mosman, a real estate property manager from Salem, was participating in his first mountain bike race. Mosman was part of a team of riders from Salem, called Capitol Velo, who made the trip out to the race.
“All the guys from Capitol Velo always come over here and say it’s an awesome race,” he said. “I might not have come this far otherwise. But a lot of the guys, who have been in the club for a long time, are familiar with the race.
Mosman said that he’s typically ridden by himself for the past year, so he was excited to be out at a race with other people.
