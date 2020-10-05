Library card program wipes slate clean
PENDLETON — Pendleton Public Library wants to give your kid a card! Their new Clean Slate Library Card Program is working to issue a library card to every child in our community from 6 to 17. Cards offer access to library literature, eBooks, audiobooks, educational databases, and testing resources. The program waives all late fines and lost item charges on a child’s existing library card and no longer holds individuals responsible for the fines of a family member. Parents whose children do not currently have a card can register them on the library website at www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com. Scroll down and click on the “Student Library Card Registration” button. Or call 541-966-0380 for more details.
Stanfield Fall Festival
STANFIELD – Stanfield Parks and Recreation and Stanfield Public Library are planning their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Haunted Library will welcome guests open until 9 p.m. Expect game booths, vendors, and Halloween treats, but with some new rules. For health safety, the festival will be an exclusive, limited-entry event. A limited number of tickets for time slots will be available, first-come, first served. More information will be released on the library’s Facebook page or call directly at 541-449-1254.
Teens can compete in online game contest
UMATILLA COUNTY — Seven libraries across the county are participating in an online gaming challenge for teens. Teens can team up to represent their library and compete in a single-player mystery game to be announced. Players follow a series of maps, achieve goals, and obtain money during the game. High scores for play between Oct. 26 and 31 must be submitted as screenshots. The top three players at each library will win prize vouchers and the winning library gets a trophy. Boardman, Echo, Hermiston, Irrigon, Pendleton, Stanfield, and Umatilla libraries are all recruiting teams. Call your local library for details.
