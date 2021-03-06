PENDLETON — Pendleton should have been jam-packed this weekend with the annual 2A state boys and girls basketball tournaments at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Colorful jackets adorned with team names and logos, full hotels, and waiting lines at restaurants are generally the norm the first weekend of March.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of that will happen, much to the disappointment of the local businesses, basketball teams and fans.
“It’s a big loss without the 2A tournament,” Pendleton Convention Center General Manager Pat Beard said. “It’s the first tourism event of the year. It wakes everyone up and gets them ready. Not having them kick things off, it will take longer to gauge everything.”
The tournament infuses more than $1 million into the local economy every year.
“Pendleton loves to have company, and we are a great host,” Beard said. “We get to welcome every small-school athlete to Pendleton and make them feel at home.”
Oregon School Activities Association Assistant Executive Director Kris Welch said Pendleton is committed to putting on a first-class event.
“It’s the little details, he said. “I know the amount of work and energy that goes into this. They are meeting months in advance. It goes off without a hitch. It’s fantastic.”
The venue holds 3,200 people, and the tournament welcomes more than 10,000 paying fans each year.
While it’s always good to have local teams in the tournament, Beard said the big money is made off the hotel taxes.
“When Heppner plays, the building is packed and ticket sales are good,” Beard said. “What the convention center lives on is the taxes from lodging. When the west side schools show up, we make money.”
A community event
The tournament is a collaboration between the OSAA and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. The Round-Up City has hosted the tournament for more than 50 years.
“The loss of this event is a big hit for businesses, not only in revenue but it kicks off our event season,” Chamber Executive Director Cheri Rosenberg said. “Given everything that has happened over the past year, I think folks were hoping that by having the event it meant there may be a small bit of normalcy returning.”
The Chamber of Commerce puts on an impressive event every year, but Rosenberg said they have plenty of help.
“Like all events that happen in Pendleton, it takes great coordination with numerous agencies helping,” she said. “For the chamber, in particular, we work with Altrusa, VFW, OSAA, Pendleton Convention Center, Pendleton Downtown Association, chamber ambassadors, not to mention the many restaurants and individual volunteers.”
The OSAA takes note of every detail.
“It’s a fantastic place to go,” Welch said. “Each team has a host family, they take care of the media, coaches and officials. At the bigger school tournaments, it’s just a game. Here, it’s a championship. People want to go watch the games because they are basketball junkies. I want to go back to Pendleton every year.”
Among the eateries that see a brisk business during the tournament is Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, which is across the parking lot from the convention center. It typically has a line out the door during the tournament. This year, it’s just another day of the week.
“We would absolutely be busy,” DQ owner Trevor Moon said. “We would order heavy — you could bank on it being a good day every day the tournament was there.”
While some orders were just a few dollars, it was the team orders that kept the burgers on the grill.
“The biggest order I have ever seen was for a team with a $200 ticket,” said Moon, who has owned the establishment for five years. “We count on those days.”
Amy Madden, owner of Roosters Country Kitchen, typically sees a generous uptick in business during tournament week.
“I always give the coaches a welcome gift of a book or coffee mug,” Madden said, “and a gift certificate for the team if they chose to eat with us. I do miss them. It was the last thing we had last year before we got shut down.”
While the extra business is nice, Madden also enjoys meeting the people.
“I have 30-somethings come through who say they ate here when they played in the tournament,” she said. “The kids are amazing — they are excited to come to Pendleton. It’s fun to treat them well.”
A long road to recovery
Pendleton has faced a tough year with the cancellation of Bike Week, Whisky Fest, the Pendleton Round-Up, and now the basketball tournament.
The city also has lost businesses that weren’t able to survive the months of being shut down.
Beard said the convention center has lost 160 events since March 16, 2020.
“When the building is empty, there are still utilities,” he said. “If there is an event, we have to have staff. It’s the Convention Center’s job to bring people to Pendleton. My job is to bring events to Pendleton to fill hotels and restaurants.”
Rosenberg said there is no easy fix for the loss of revenue as a result of state COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s going to take years to truly be able to put a number to what our community has lost,” Rosenberg said. “I can tell you, if we are unable to move forward and have some of these events that are such a huge economic driver for the whole area, Pendleton will look a lot different this time next year.”
Somewhat of a silver lining
While there is a lack of basketball being played at the convention center, the building is getting a new floor.
The center’s old portable basketball court — formerly property of the Phoenix Suns — was 25 years old and had several dead spots.
The city traded in the floor for a newer one that was used by an NBA Development League team from Texas. The floor is being refinished and will sport a couple of well-known logos. The new court, which should be ready in two weeks, has a price tag of $85,000.
“The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon have been instrumental in helping get the new court,” Beard said. “Their logos will be on the floor, as well as other sponsors.”
