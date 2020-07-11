PENDLETON — For years, the Pendleton Swim Association used public pools to practice for their upcoming meets. The COVID-19 pandemic put a wedge in their season this year, but the Pendleton swimmers didn’t give up. Instead, they adapted.
For nearly seven decades, the nonprofit swim club met fall through spring at the Blue Mountain Community College pool, and summer at the Pendleton Aquatic Center. But when the campus and public pool shut down in the face of the outbreak, the team, coached by Tony Nelson and his wife Athena, transitioned to a strictly summer club, and moved their practice grounds to the lake at the McKay Reservoir. The open waters allowed the team to practice safely while following the current Phase 2 guidelines, which state that only one swimmer is allowed per lane.
Despite the change in schedule and location, however, Tony Nelson recognizes the most important thing is that his team is still out there in the water.
“This year has been extremely difficult for all sports programs,” he said. “We were in a brainstorming session to figure out how to best accommodate the guidelines when we found out that the Pendleton Aquatic Center would not be opening this year. Instead of folding for the season, we decided to move our practices to the water of the McKay reservoir.”
Tony Nelson purchased a few open water sight buoys, and with the help of Athena, club president Fred Robinson, and his wife Margie, organized a group of paddleboarders to serve as a safety crew for the swimmers while they practice in the lake.
But the hurdles didn’t stop coming. The coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of all swim meets across the country for the remainder of the year, but the coaching staff was quick to devise a solution.
“We have transformed our club into a ‘multi-sport’ crew that now competes in open water races, triathlons, running events, and paddleboard races,” Tony Nelson said. “It’s a blessing to have such an amazing lake only a few miles from town.”
The team meets three days a week at the south end of the reservoir. With everyone back out in the water together, the Pendleton Swim Association set safety precautions in place to keep everyone in good health.
“We ensure our swimmers maintain a safe distance from each other and do not practice if they are suffering from any possible symptoms,” Tony Nelson said. “That being said, not many swimmers would be able to handle open water if they are not 100% healthy. There’s nowhere to stop and put your feet down if you need a break.”
Even with health and safety measures in effect, however, the pandemic has still put a limit on who can and cannot join the club this season.
On an average year, the club consists of youth athletes divided into two age categories. The “Green and Gold” group is the eldest, and includes high school-aged students, many of whom also fill the Buckaroos’ swim team roster.
The Green and Gold swimmers are the competitive athletes on the team, while the “Age Group” swimmers are what Tony Nelson calls the “learn to love swimming” group. The younger swimmers work on their stroke technique and stamina that is required to join the Green and Gold group. However, the “Age Group” athletes are unable to swim with the team this year due to the dangers of practicing in the open water.
“Open water practice is challenging, to say the least,” Tony Nelson said. “The water is cold, and we battle wind and boat-induced swells.”
During a typical season, the Green and Gold group would put their skills in the water to the test at regional swim meets, but this year, swimming has become just one of their summer sports.
Two weekends ago, the Green and Gold swimmers competed at a paddleboard race at Pine Hollow, as well as a triathlon. They are scheduled to take part in a triathlon held at Priest Lake in Northern Idaho on Aug. 29, which will conclude their season.
“Our swimmers are tough kids that battle through adversity, and practice hard every day with a smile on their face,” Tony Nelson said. “Most importantly, they have fun doing so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.