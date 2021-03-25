HERMISTON — When the ball is snapped, Josh Fernandez goes into protection mode.
The 6-foot-3, 340-pound senior guard for Hermiston High School doesn’t want anyone going through him to get to quarterback Chase Elliott. During the Kennewick and Hanford games, Elliott did not get sacked once.
While Elliott appreciates the protection, not many notice the efforts of the offensive line.
“Linemen don’t really get in the spotlight,” Fernandez said. “You never get your name in the paper.”
Hermiston coach David Faaeteete, who played on the defensive line at the University of Oregon, said it doesn’t matter what level you play at, linemen are the last to make the headlines.
“It’s a glory less job,” he said. “You don’t get the big articles in the paper. You hang your hat on keeping your quarterback clean and opening holes for the running backs. Without the trench warfare, it’s not the same game.”
Fernandez is a two-year starter on the offensive line. It would have been three had he not injured his right knee at the start of his sophomore year.
“He is steady Eddie,” Faaeteete said. “He has been great to have. Linemen are pretty humble. They are natural protectors — it’s something that sets linemen apart from skill guys and how they play. They are able to be caring and nasty at the same time.”
While Fernandez typically lines up at guard, he also has played center. He just asks that you don’t put him at tackle.
“I prefer both,” he said. “I don’t like tackle. You need to be faster and agile.”
In his first full year at quarterback, Elliott said he appreciates everything Fernandez has done this season.
“His build is a luxury and a comfort to have,” Elliott said. “Just having him back this year has been comforting to me. Whether he is at guard or snapping the ball, Josh is going to do what he can to make the team the best it can be.
“We run up his butt a lot,” Elliott continued. “Being 340, he is a big body up front, and his pass blocking is really good. I will miss him. We won’t have anyone to fill that size.”
Faaeteete’s experience also has been a big help to Fernandez and the other linemen.
“He understands what we are going through in the game,” Fernandez said. “He makes football so special — it’s not just a game, but a big family on the field.”
A memorable event
When Fernandez was a freshman, he got an opportunity to play on the offensive line with his brother A.J. during the Bulldogs’ playoff run that ended with a 5A state title in 2017.
It was just a few plays during one game, but it meant a lot.
“Playing next to my brother was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Fernandez said. “It’s not something everyone gets to do. Every once in a while, I put on my championship ring and remember that day. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had in high school.”
It is moments like that, that Faaeteete enjoys.
“That was pretty cool,” Faaeteete said. “Two brothers on the field together. I’m glad we were able to make that happen.”
A family affair
Fernandez has been playing football since the first grade. His dad Tony (Moose) was his first coach.
“My dad coached me and my brother’s team,” he said. “That’s what my life is wrapped around.”
But football wasn’t always his first love.
“When I was younger, my favorite sport was baseball,” he said. “I was more free because my dad wasn’t coaching me.”
When he was older, Fernandez realized his dad, who played high school football at Riverside, helped him beyond measure.
“I appreciate all he did for me,” Fernandez said. “I’m decent in high school because of him.”
