Through games played March 28
Prep football
5A Special District 1
Team;League;Overall
Pendleton;3-1;3-1
Redmond;2-1;3-1
Hood River Valley;2-2;2-2
Ridgeview;2-2;2-2
The Dalles;1-0;2-1
LaSalle Prep;0-1;2-1
Parkrose;0-1;1-3
Putnam;0-2;1-2
Mid-Columbia Conference
Team;League;Overall
Chiawana;5-0;5-0
Kennewick;5-0;5-0
Kamiakin;4-1;4-1
Richland;3-2;3-2
Walla Walla;2-2;2-2
Hermiston;1-3;1-3
Pasco;0-4;1-4
Hanford;0-4;1-4
Southridge;0-4;0-5
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Team;League;Overall
Heppner;4-0;4-0
Weston-McEwen;2-1;3-1
Umatilla;2-2;2-2
Stanfield;1-2;2-2
Irrigon;0-1;0-3
Riverside;0-1;0-2
Grant Union;0-2;1-2
1A Special District 2
Team;League;Overall
Dufur;3-0;4-0
Wallowa;2-1;2-1
Pilot Rock;2-2;2-2
Powder Valley;1-0;3-1
Enterprise;1-1;1-1
Imbler;1-2;1-2
Crane;1-3;1-3
Elgin;0-0;0-1
Union;0-1;0-1
Cove;0-2;0-2
Ione/Arlington;0-3;0-3
1A Special District 4 (6-man)
Team;League;Overall
South Wasco County 4-0;4-0
Joseph;3-0;4-0
Dayville/Monument;1-0;1-2
Sherman/Condon;1-1;2-1
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler;1-2;1-2
Harper Charter;0-1;0-1
Prairie City;0-2;0-2
Echo;0-4;0-4
Prep volleyball
5A Intermountain Conference
Team;League;Overall
Crook County;6-0;9-1
Ridgeview;6-1;9-3
Pendleton;4-3;7-4
Hood River Valley;3-4;3-6
The Dalles;1-6;1-7
Redmond;1-7;2-9
3A Eastern Oregon League
Team;League;Overall
Burns;3-0;9-1
Vale;1-3;3-6
Irrigon;0-0;5-4
Umatilla;0-1;1-4
Nyssa;0-2;3-5
Riverside;0-2;1-6
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Team;League;Overall
Heppner;4-0;5-1
Grant Union;3-1;4-3
Union;2-0;8-1
Weston-McEwen;1-1;6-2
Stanfield;1-3;1-6
Enterprise;0-1;2-4
Pilot Rock;0-2;4-4
1A Big Sky League
Team;League;Overall
Echo;6-1;6-1
Condon;5-1;5-1
Dufur;3-0;5-3
South Wasco County;3-1;3-5
Ione/Arlington;3-3;3-3
Sherman;3-3;3-3
Lyle/Wishram;2-1;2-1
Trout Lake;1-3;1-4
Mitchell/Spray;1-4;1-5
Glenwood/Klickitat;0-4;0-4
Bickleton;0-6;0-6
1A Old Oregon League
Team;League;Overall
Imbler;3-0;3-2
Powder Valley;1-0;7-0
Nixyaawii;1-0;5-3
Wallowa;1-1;5-2
Cove;1-2;2-4
Joseph;0-0;1-4
Griswold;0-0;1-6
Elgin;0-1;0-1
Pine Eagle 0-2;0-5
Prep girls soccer
5A Intermountain Conference
Team;League;Overall
The Dalles/Dufur;2-0-0;4-2-0
Redmond;1-0-2;4-1-2
Hood River Valley;0-0-2;1-4-2
Ridgeview;0-1-2;0-5-2
Crook County;0-1-0;0-2-0
Pendleton;0-2-0;0-6-0
3A/2A/1A Special District 6
Team;League;Overall
Riverside;2-0-0;6-1-0
Nyssa;1-0-0;3-1-0
Umatilla;0-1-0;1-2-2
Stanfield/Echo;0-1-0;0-3-2
Four Rivers;0-2-0;0-6-0
Prep boys soccer
5A Intermountain Conference
Team;League;Overall
Hood River Valley;3-0-0;3-2-0
Ridgeview;2-1-0;4-3-0
The Dalles/Dufur;2-2-0;3-3-0
Pendleton;1-1-0;1-2-0
Redmond;0-2-0;1-5-0
Crook County;0-2-0;0-5-0
3A/2A/1A Special District 6
Team;League;Overall
Nyssa;1-0-0;2-3-0
Riverside;0-0-0;3-2-1
Umatilla;0-0-0;2-2-0
Irrigon;0-0-0;0-5-0
Four Rivers;0-1-0;0-5-1
