Prep football

5A Special District 1

Team;League;Overall

Pendleton;3-1;3-1

Redmond;2-1;3-1

Hood River Valley;2-2;2-2

Ridgeview;2-2;2-2

The Dalles;1-0;2-1

LaSalle Prep;0-1;2-1

Parkrose;0-1;1-3

Putnam;0-2;1-2

Mid-Columbia Conference

Team;League;Overall

Chiawana;5-0;5-0

Kennewick;5-0;5-0

Kamiakin;4-1;4-1

Richland;3-2;3-2

Walla Walla;2-2;2-2

Hermiston;1-3;1-3

Pasco;0-4;1-4

Hanford;0-4;1-4

Southridge;0-4;0-5

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team;League;Overall

Heppner;4-0;4-0

Weston-McEwen;2-1;3-1

Umatilla;2-2;2-2

Stanfield;1-2;2-2

Irrigon;0-1;0-3

Riverside;0-1;0-2

Grant Union;0-2;1-2

1A Special District 2

Team;League;Overall

Dufur;3-0;4-0

Wallowa;2-1;2-1

Pilot Rock;2-2;2-2

Powder Valley;1-0;3-1

Enterprise;1-1;1-1

Imbler;1-2;1-2

Crane;1-3;1-3

Elgin;0-0;0-1

Union;0-1;0-1

Cove;0-2;0-2

Ione/Arlington;0-3;0-3

1A Special District 4 (6-man)

Team;League;Overall

South Wasco County 4-0;4-0

Joseph;3-0;4-0

Dayville/Monument;1-0;1-2

Sherman/Condon;1-1;2-1

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler;1-2;1-2

Harper Charter;0-1;0-1

Prairie City;0-2;0-2

Echo;0-4;0-4

Prep volleyball

5A Intermountain Conference

Team;League;Overall

Crook County;6-0;9-1

Ridgeview;6-1;9-3

Pendleton;4-3;7-4

Hood River Valley;3-4;3-6

The Dalles;1-6;1-7

Redmond;1-7;2-9

3A Eastern Oregon League

Team;League;Overall

Burns;3-0;9-1

Vale;1-3;3-6

Irrigon;0-0;5-4

Umatilla;0-1;1-4

Nyssa;0-2;3-5

Riverside;0-2;1-6

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team;League;Overall

Heppner;4-0;5-1

Grant Union;3-1;4-3

Union;2-0;8-1

Weston-McEwen;1-1;6-2

Stanfield;1-3;1-6

Enterprise;0-1;2-4

Pilot Rock;0-2;4-4

1A Big Sky League

Team;League;Overall

Echo;6-1;6-1

Condon;5-1;5-1

Dufur;3-0;5-3

South Wasco County;3-1;3-5

Ione/Arlington;3-3;3-3

Sherman;3-3;3-3

Lyle/Wishram;2-1;2-1

Trout Lake;1-3;1-4

Mitchell/Spray;1-4;1-5

Glenwood/Klickitat;0-4;0-4

Bickleton;0-6;0-6

1A Old Oregon League

Team;League;Overall

Imbler;3-0;3-2

Powder Valley;1-0;7-0

Nixyaawii;1-0;5-3

Wallowa;1-1;5-2

Cove;1-2;2-4

Joseph;0-0;1-4

Griswold;0-0;1-6

Elgin;0-1;0-1

Pine Eagle 0-2;0-5

Prep girls soccer

5A Intermountain Conference

Team;League;Overall

The Dalles/Dufur;2-0-0;4-2-0

Redmond;1-0-2;4-1-2

Hood River Valley;0-0-2;1-4-2

Ridgeview;0-1-2;0-5-2

Crook County;0-1-0;0-2-0

Pendleton;0-2-0;0-6-0

3A/2A/1A Special District 6

Team;League;Overall

Riverside;2-0-0;6-1-0

Nyssa;1-0-0;3-1-0

Umatilla;0-1-0;1-2-2

Stanfield/Echo;0-1-0;0-3-2

Four Rivers;0-2-0;0-6-0

Prep boys soccer

5A Intermountain Conference

Team;League;Overall

Hood River Valley;3-0-0;3-2-0

Ridgeview;2-1-0;4-3-0

The Dalles/Dufur;2-2-0;3-3-0

Pendleton;1-1-0;1-2-0

Redmond;0-2-0;1-5-0

Crook County;0-2-0;0-5-0

3A/2A/1A Special District 6

Team;League;Overall

Nyssa;1-0-0;2-3-0

Riverside;0-0-0;3-2-1

Umatilla;0-0-0;2-2-0

Irrigon;0-0-0;0-5-0

Four Rivers;0-1-0;0-5-1

