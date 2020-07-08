PENDLETON — After having been unable to hold their conventional June event, Relay for Life of Umatilla & Morrow County will take to Roy Raley Park in Pendleton for a drive-thru relay on Saturday, July 11.
For the last five years, event lead Carol Preston has been coordinating the Pendleton event. A breast cancer survivor, Preston said that she has been involved in the relay in one way or another for the better part of the last decade and didn’t want to see the event canceled this year.
“The American Cancer Society was canceling relays all over the place because of all of the stipulations,” said Preston. “I just didn’t want to see that happen here.”
Preston said she had seen other Relay for Life events try drive-thru relays successfully and it inspired the Pendleton event. The event, which will run from 7-10 p.m., will allow survivors and their families to celebrate in a drive-thru fashion. Preston said those working at the park will be wearing masks and everyone is asked to remain in their cars.
“We are asking people to not get out of their cars,” said Preston. “Especially because things are even getting worse here in town.”
Preston said donations are down to about a quarter of what they usually are because they have not been asking for donations from businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses really don’t need that right now,” said Preston.
Despite not reaching out to businesses for donations, Preston said that many community organizations and businesses had graciously reached out to offer their support. Preston said this year’s event is mostly about supporting the community and while they would like to raise money it's primarily about supporting survivors.
“We want that participation,” said Preston. “That's more important to us.”
As a result of decreased donations, Preston said that Relay for Life staples, such as T-shirts and other handouts, have been “suspended” for this year, although a few small things will be available for survivors.
Despite all the changes, Preston said she has received positive feedback from the community and expects at least some form of drive-thru survivors' lap to remain in future years for those unable to walk.
“We found a few survivors are really excited about it,” said Preston. “They’ve survived enough that they have become quite elderly and find it hard to walk the lap.”
For more information about Relay for Life of Umatilla & Morrow Counties, contact Carol Preston at relaypendleton@yahoo.com, 541-379-6294, search www.relayforlife.org or visit www.facebook.com/umatillarelay.
