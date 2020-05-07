LA GRANDE — This was going to be the year the La Grande softball team left its legacy.
The Tigers had met two goals in the last two seasons, LHS senior pitcher Allie Brock said, starting with an accomplishment in 2018 never done by an LHS girls sports team — winning a state crown.
“The second year was about proving ourselves as a team,” Brock said, which La Grande did when it repeated as state champs in 2019. “As the seniors, we would have liked to leave our legacy with a third shot at state.”
Brock was in the pitcher’s circle for La Grande as they defeated Henley in consecutive years to win state in 2018 and 2019, and the Tigers were heavy favorites to earn a three-peat, especially with their senior ace back for one final run.
Instead, the hope of joining a small group of schools to ever win three state softball championships in a row was taken before the Tigers even got an opportunity to take the field because of closures due to the coronavirus.
“It’s been really hard without softball,” Brock said. “(It’s) been really hard without seeing my teammates, peers, everyone at school. There’s been a void there. It’s been a lot different. It’s a big change. It feels like there is something missing, especially these spring months that have been so busy with softball.”
While helping battle for a third straight title was a big part of the hopes Brock had this spring, she said the “little things” over the course of the season was one item she’ll remember the most about her time at LHS.
“Spending time with teammates, all the trips, memories that aren’t even related to an actual game on the trip, in the dugout, all the time during the normal season. Our team has always been so close,” she said. “That’s what I’ll look back on the most.”
The LHS ace had already put together a stellar career, posting a record of 49-6 with two saves, striking out 556 batters in 311⅓ innings, and posting a career ERA of 0.90, and twice being named 4A pitcher of the year in her three years.
“I was just hoping that I would finish the year out strong, and I guess the ultimate goal would be getting pitcher of the year again,” she said. “That would have been one of my goals, and just to go to state with my team again would have been amazing.”
Her softball career is far from over, as she’ll leave in early August to join the University of Montana softball team.
But she will miss the backing she has received from La Grande in her time here.
“I miss all the support from the community, and I’m grateful for the support, teammates (and) coaches,” she said.
