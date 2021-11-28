Eastern Oregon University volleyball players celebrate in a huddle Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, after their victory against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum. The Mountaineers' win set them up for their eighth consecutive trip to compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship tournament.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team is headed to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship final site for the eighth year in a row.
The Mountaineers punched their ticket to Sioux City, Iowa, with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-13, 25-20) over the visiting Columbia International University Rams on Nov. 20.
With the win, Eastern Oregon is now 26-7 on the year and finished the 2021 season with an impressive 10-2 record at Quinn Coliseum. The win also improves the Mountaineers all-time record in the NAIA opening round to 3-0.
EOU will begin NAIA Tournament pool play Tuesday, Nov. 30, against Northwestern (Iowa). The Mountaineers will continue pool play Wednesday against College of Saint Mary (Nebraska).
The NAIA Tournament features 24 teams broken down into eight pools. The top team from each pool will advance to the main bracket.
Against Columbia International University, Sade Williams led EOU with 10 kills and eight digs, while Breanna Shaffer had nine kills, Jet Taylor eight kills and three blocks, and Cambree Scott and Preslee Jensen each had seven kills and four blocks.
Hannah Ledgerwood handed out 21 assists, and Hailey Arritola had 16 digs and two service aces.
Cintia Lorena led the Rams with 14 kills, while Ingrid Ferrari had five blocks.
