YANKTON, S.D. — Less than two weeks ago, Hunter Nichols found out he’d earned a trip to the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.
The Eastern Oregon University sophomore not only ran at nationals on Thursday, March 4, but made the finals of the 1,000 meters and earned All-America honors for being in the top eight of his event.
“I can’t complain,” the 2019 Heppner graduate said. “I wasn’t even ranked in the top 16 to begin with. I’ll take it.”
As to being an All-American?
“I was pretty happy about that,” he said.
Running in the semifinals at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse at Mount Marty University, Nichols was in the second of two heats.
He finished fourth in his heat in a time of 2 minutes, 31.91 seconds, and is seeded seventh going into the finals.
“It was definitely slow,” Nichols said of his heat. “Actually, the whole field was slow. I don’t think it was sluggish, people were just trying to make it to the finals without using everything up.”
The race was run on a flat 200-meter track, which was a first for Nichols.
“It was weird,” he said. “I have never run on a flat 200. I haven’t even run indoors in more than a year.”
The 1,000-meter finals are at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nichols said there is no clear-cut favorite.
“Everyone was right there,” he said. “The times were not far apart. There are a couple of guys who have an edge, but it will be a toss-up as to who races harder.”
The difference between the top time and eighth is 2 1/2 seconds.
Nichols’ top time of the season is 2:30.53, which ranks eighth all-time in the Mounties’ record book.
Nichols had March 5 off, which consisted of a COVID test in the morning, watching his EOU teammates compete in the heptathlon, and getting in an afternoon run to prepare for the March 6 finals.
