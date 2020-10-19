UMATILLA — The 16th annual Bob Brinkley Memorial Turkey Shoot fundraiser golf tournament is accepting team and individual entries for its Saturday, Nov. 21 event, held at Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette St., Umatilla. The tournament begins with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start for all teams.
The four-person scramble format tournament costs $50 per person, which includes greens fees but not cart rental. Teams are asked to sign up with the names and handicaps (or average score) of each team member, and individuals entering are requested to indicate a preferred foursome. Payment can be made by check when dropping off the entry form, or by credit/debit card the day of the tournament at the golf course.
Those wishing to reserve a cart should call the golf course at 541-922-3006 by Nov. 13.
Entry forms are available from tournament directors Pat Kerrigan (541-571-0166) and Josh Browning (541-720-4542), and completed forms can be mailed to HHS Golf Association, 600 S. First St., Hermiston, OR 97838 or dropped off at the golf course.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Hermiston High School golf team.
