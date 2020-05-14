HERMISTON — Hermiston's biggest events of the year have been put on hold to protect people from COVID-19.
The Umatilla County Fair announced Thursday that most of the fair's offerings, including concerts, carnival rides, booths and the parade are canceled for 2020. Youth livestock shows and the auction will be moved to an online format.
"First and foremost, we must keep the public safe and follow the orders set forth by the Governor’s office," a news release stated.
They said they have a committee working on what the online format for 4-H and FFA activities will look like, and are taking input from stakeholders.
Governor Kate Brown has stated that gatherings of more than 250 people will not be allowed until at least the end of September.
Farm-City Pro Rodeo also announced Thursday that they are also canceling their event in light of those restrictions.
"We want to thank our sponsors, box seat and reserved seat holders, our Gold Buckle members, our fans and contestants, and the community for their continued support. The event, held in conjunction with the Umatilla County Fair, has grown to be one of the top rodeos in the nation," they stated in a Facebook post. "We are proud to have served the community with our rodeo for 32 years. That being said, our 2021 Farm-City Pro Rodeo is going to be bigger and better than ever!"
The Umatilla County Fair's predecessor, the Hog and Dairy Show, was canceled in 1918 because of a global influenza pandemic.
This is a breaking news story. Look for further coverage later today about cancellation of these and other events in Umatilla County.
