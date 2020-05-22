UMATILLA — Darian Smith can’t imagine ever doing cheer without his twin brother Ethan.
Luckily, the Umatilla senior won’t have to worry about that, as the two of them signed letters of intent to cheer at Oregon State University together earlier this month. As Beavers, Darian will pursue a career in sports medicine, while Ethan will major in bio-health science.
“I’m really thankful that (Ethan) joined cheer his junior year after figuring out how much fun it was,” said Darian, 18. “We are twins, and we’re pretty similar in build, so it makes stunting together really helpful. We both equally love the sport and I couldn’t imagine doing cheer without him at the collegiate level. We joke around with each other and sometimes argue, but he’s like my second half, and I always feel a little off without him around.”
The brothers had to turn in their tryouts to join the Oregon State squad via online video submissions due to restrictions set in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t undermine them from displaying their strength and stunt work that they’ve cultivated during their time as Vikings. They were each one of the 26 out of 160 athletes that made the cut to join the Beavers.
Umatilla cheer coach Randi Garrett has known the twins as athletes and seen their growth since they were young, when her husband coached them in basketball and football in both elementary and middle school. She knows that the Beavers are getting a pair of talented athletes.
“Boys on the cheer team was not something you had seen in Umatilla for many years,” Umatilla cheer coach Randi Garrett said. “These boys are leading the way not only in Umatilla, but around the state of Oregon by showing what competitive cheer really is, and that it’s not just a sport for girls. Competitive cheerleading is a tough and very demanding sport. Darian and Ethan are the first two athletes that I have seen advance to collegiate cheer. Going to a D-1 school is amazing. I’m so proud of them. They are great young men.”
Darian joined the Umatilla cheer team as a sophomore. His coaches and friends convinced him to join after he decided not to go out for basketball that year.
“It was a lot of fun and work at the same time,” he said. “Something I’ll always take away from high school cheer is how to work on a team with female athletes, which I was not used to doing since there weren’t any girls on the football team.”
Ethan joined his brother on the team just one season later.
“My first practice was unofficial,” Ethan recalled. “I was dropping something off for Darian, and I got to throw one of our flyers and fell in love with the sport ever since.”
Darian’s proudest moment on the squad came when he placed second at the all-state cheer competition during his first year doing partner stunting as a junior. That same year, the team also took fifth in state.
“As I move on to the collegiate level, I will remember my high school team and how much they’ve helped me grow as a stuntman,” Ethan said. “It’s because of the support I received from my coaches and my team that I am able to continue to the collegiate level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.