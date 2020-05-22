UMATILLA — Umatilla High School senior Patty Burres has made it to state three times as a track athlete. The relay runner has competed in the state competition as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, but will not get the chance to compete as a senior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setback, Burres’ hard work on the track still managed to pay off in a big way.
Earlier this month, Burres, who has been an avid track athlete ever since she first took up the sport as an eighth-grader, signed a letter of intent to run at Eastern Oregon University. It will be a chance to continue her career as a runner — an opportunity her senior year of high school did not provide her.
“I signed my letter at home with friends and family,” said Burres, 18. “Originally, I probably would have signed my letter of intent at school when we have our annual senior signing day. I’m looking forward to continuing my track and field career at Eastern, especially since it was cut short my senior year. I’m also looking forward to making new friends, and being part of a new family.”
As a Viking, Burres ran in the 100, 200, 400-meter, 4x1, and 4x4 relays. She qualified for state for the first time as a freshman with a 12.84-second time in the 100-meter relay at districts in Nyssa, which remains her personal record in that event. She would go on to place seventh at the state meet, held at the University of Oregon in Eugene, with a time of 13.08.
As a sophomore, she was a four-time district champion in the 100 (13.03), 200 (27.09), and 400 (59.49 — another personal record). Her 4x4 relay team were district champs with a time of 4:18.42. Burres went on to win a state title in the 400-meter relay, clocking in at 1:00.20, which she considers her biggest accomplishment as a Viking.
Despite a foot injury during her junior year, Burres’ 4x1 team placed first at districts (52.01), her 4x4 team took second (4:20.74), and she also earned an individual medal in the 100-meter relay, placing second at 13:38. At the ensuing state meet at Mount Hood Community College, she placed third in the 100 (13.11) and in the 4x1 relay (51.62).
“On the track, she is electric to watch. You always felt like she was about to do something special. She is an incredible athlete and an even better person and teammate," Umatilla track coach Norman Valdez said.
"When you first meet Patty, her unassuming demeanor may fool you. She’s in no rush to tell you about all of the success she’s had throughout her high school career. She leads by example, but doesn’t mind speaking up when she feels it’s appropriate. It was disappointing that she wasn’t able to finish her high school career the way she anticipated. Fortunately, like in life, track and field rewards the disciplined and persistent. I’m confident we haven’t heard the last of Patty Burres.”
At EOU, Burres will major in education, and hopes to teach middle school or high school. She will graduate from Umatilla as a salutatorian for her senior class. While her education is important to her, she will never forget her time on the Umatilla track team.
“It was like having a second family,” she said. “Every single person on the team was there to not only better theselves, but to help better their teammates, as well. I’m convinced that we have the best coaching staff, and I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to better myself with them by my side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.