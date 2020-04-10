MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are extending the closure of Kayak Public Transit due to COVID-19 until April 18, a press release said.
The tribes will continue to monitor the situation and will make a determination about the following week on or before April 17, the release said.
The closure — in response to COVID-19 — started on Monday, March 23.
“Kayak recognizes its role as a lifeline for access to employment, medical and shopping needs throughout the region and we do not take this action lightly,” the release said.
Kayak Public Transit operates three fixed routes and four commuter bus services in Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon, including La Grande, Hermiston and Walla Walla, Washington.
