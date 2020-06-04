PENDLETON — Despite the devastating impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on high school and college spring sports seasons, Blue Mountain Community College managed to turn out one of its largest signing classes in school history.
BMCC recently signed 22 student-athletes to continue their careers at various four-year universities for the 2020-21 academic year. The group of 22 is filled with athletes who have received regional and all-conference recognition, academic excellence honors, and hold multiple program records.
“I was talking with Brad (Baker, BMCC head baseball coach) the other day, and he said that during his time at BMCC, he has not seen a group of sophomores this large move on all at once, and neither have I,” BMCC sports information specialist and head women’s soccer coach Jordan Hillmick said. “This group really represents the quality of athletes here at BMCC.”
Of the 22 sophomores, Baker’s baseball team saw the most sign, with a total of 10. Among the Timberwolf baseball players to sign were Stanfield-based pitcher Dylan Grogan, who committed to the Oregon Institute of Technology, and infielder Adrian Roa, who will join the Mountaineers at Eastern Oregon University.
Other signees include Idaho Falls outfielder Austin Shirley, who will play at the University of Jamestown; Benton City, Washington, infielder Carsten Manderbach and Meridian, Idaho, pitcher Jaydon Yancey, both of whom signed to Eastern Oregon University; outfielder Kyle Starcher, of Kennewick, Washington, who committed to Friends University; Dale Takalo, of Astoria, who will pitch at Lewis and Clark State; pitchers Micah O’Donnell and Jorge Andrade of Tigard, who will move on to Indiana Tech and Oregon Institute of Technology, respectively; and Matt Johnson, of Meridian, Idaho, who will throw at Bellevue University.
“This is a really great group of student-athletes,” Baker said. “They’re really good people, and they work really hard, which is one thing we always try to emphasize. It’s great that so many four-year colleges have seen what we see in them.”
Blue Mountain’s soccer programs have signed a combined nine players — five from the men’s team and four from the women’s.
Hermiston’s Miguel Hoyos, Elias Ismael Arenas and Esgar Avila were all among the signees to commit to the next level. Hoyos and Arenas will both join the soccer squad at Multnomah University, while Avila will compete at Northwest Christian University. Cheney, Washington’s Dalton Mauzay has committed to Eastern Oregon University, and Weiser, Idaho’s Isaac Tarelo will play at Warner Pacific University.
Hermiston’s Alex Anteau was the first BMCC women’s soccer player in program history to commit to a four-year college back in February, but has since been joined by Daliah Cruz Murray of Hilo, Hawaii, Mariel Salinas Duran of Walla Walla, Washington, and Oliva Luna Castellanos of Irrigon. Murray and Duran will both become Lions at Multnomah alongside Anteau, while Castellanos will become a midfielder at Presentation College in South Dakota.
“It’s super rewarding as a coach to be able to help these athletes follow their dreams,” coach Hillmick said. “Alex’s signing was an extremely special moment, to see all the hard work she’s put in pay off. It’s amazing to see Daliah, Mariel and Olivia all accomplish their dreams, as well. They’re all incredible representatives of BMCC.”
The Timberwolves will also send off three of their volleyball stars. Abigail Ives, a setter from Eagle, Idaho, committed to St. Andrew’s University; Maisie Hancock, a libero from Boardman, signed with the College of Idaho; and Mariah Moulton, an outside hitter from John Day, will move on to Eastern Oregon University.
“All three of these sophomores were fantastic leaders in our program, each one for different reasons,” BMCC head volleyball coach Ceanna Larson said. “I know they’re all going to go on to do amazing things and keep representing BMCC. It’s part of the job of being a junior college coach — I want my kids to continue to get an education and to continue to play volleyball. All of my athletes are capable of that. Finding their programs speaks volumes to BMCC and our program.”
