LA GRANDE — Dr. Shannon Donovan is one of the first Sustainable Rural Systems professors at Eastern Oregon University. As a founding faculty member, Donovan will help shape the program as it grows.
The SRS program implements a project-based learning model designed to give students hands-on experience and training in all aspects of a rural community.
The innovative nature of the new program attracted Donovan.
“I love the idea of bridging the gap between academia and community,” she said.
Donovan plans to give students project-based experience while working with community members, aligning university needs with community needs, and providing students with the knowledge and tools needed to complete projects.
Donovan received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management at the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Science in recreation and forestry at West Virginia University, and a doctorate in environmental science at the University of Idaho. Her experience extends to bioregional planning, working with animals, forestry, recreation and tourism, education and outdoor education, geography and environmental studies.
She also worked in Costa Rica with coffee growers and analyzed ecosystem services.
Donovan said she is looking forward to coming to La Grande. After working at the University of Alaska-Anchorage for 11 years, she is ready for change.
“Particularly during these challenging times, things are hard for a lot of people and it presents a lot of challenges and a lot of opportunities to do things differently, address needs, and figure out how to meet them,” she said.
The SRS program includes environmental biology, economics and project leadership courses. Students will apply environmental science, resource ecology management and environmental policy to implement sustainable practices in rural communities.
After being awarded a $500,000 federal grant for its Brownfield Program, Baker Technical Institute will continue its restoration efforts for a historic central school building in Baker City. The SRS program has already established a meaningful partnership with BTI, and both programs will work to restore former industrial and commercial sites affected by environmental contamination.
Students will take on real-life rural challenges alongside community and industry partners. Projects might include restoration, refurbishing a historical building, analyzing industry changes after a timber mill closes, or exploring new methods of delivering health care in rural areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.