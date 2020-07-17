The inaugural winners of the John F. Walchli Ag Entrepreneurs Award are Emilio Leal and Emma Flanagan.
Leal was born and raised in Hermiston and recently graduated from Hermiston High School. He grew up on a ranch, so he was introduced to cows and grass at a very young age. He began riding, building fences, checking on feed and water, and watching the health of the cows when most kids had to get permission to go outside. While in high school, he began buying his own cows and was allowed to graze them with the herd. He was a star in soccer and earned a scholarship to Walla Walla Community College to play soccer.
He is currently attending WWCC in the CRV 19 version, majoring in ag business. Leal will decide whether to be a cowman or continue his education at Eastern Oregon University or Oregon State University after he receives his associate's degree. He plans to locate in an area where he can build his herd while working on a ranch or farm.
Flanagan was born and raised in Hermiston. She overcame family problems and has developed into a young woman with solid goals and pride in her accomplishments. Her passion in life is welding in its many forms. She began welding as a freshman in Hermiston High School, and was mentoring students during her junior year. She credits Kelly Robison for inspiring her to become the best welder she could be. She has been employed as a welder since reaching legal work age. When not at school or work, she enjoys spending time with her dogs and fishing.
Flanagan has been accepted at Columbia Basin College, located in Pasco, Washington. She is enrolled in a two-year program designed for welding certification. She plans to start her own mobile welding business after graduation. She hopes to return to Eastern Oregon, but is willing to move wherever the demand for good welders is strongest.
The John Walchli Annual Ag Entrepreneurs Award is designed to help persons living in West Umatilla County to achieve their goal in the agricultural world. It is based on initiative and drive to succeed rather than grades. The winners can use their award where it is needed, rather than for tuition only.
John Walchli began farming while attending Stanfield High School and never looked back. He and wife Marge eventually moved to the Hermiston area, where he diversified from melons to asparagus, hay, grain, cattle and bison. John was so generous he embarrassed his neighbors. When a neighbor would stop by to borrow something, John would fill their rig with melons. But he didn't limit his generosity to neighbors: He donated to virtually every community event.
