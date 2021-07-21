The St. Anthony Hospital Volunteers recently awarded scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the medical field. These scholarships are funded by profits from the gift shop at St. Anthony Hospital.
The winners are:
College winners: Lily Williams, majoring in biomedical engineering at Cal Poly ($1,000); Brooke Zander, a respiratory care major at Boise State University ($500); and Charla Simons, studying nursing at Belmont University ($500).
High school winners: Natalie Neveau, Pendleton High School, Carroll College nursing student ($1,000); Chelsea Kendrick, PHS, studying pre-med at Portland State University ($500); and Emma Mueller, Irrigon High School, majoring in nursing at Notre Dame University of Maryland ($500).
Neveau was also awarded the St. Anthony Hospital Foundation Mary Wallan Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
