Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland,
PORTLAND — Police in Portland said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.
No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots suspect after chase
HAPPY VALLEY — Authorities say a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person after a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase.
KOIN reported the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect led a deputy — who is assigned to the city of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, June 7. The chase ended and the suspect exited the car.
After getting out, the suspect tried fleeing on foot — but a short distance away, the deputy fired his gun and struck the suspect. Authorities did not clarify if the suspect fired any shots.
Deputies reportedly recovered a handgun near the suspect. They also say the suspect had been driving a stolen car.
An investigation is continuing.
Alaska students gain law education options under partnership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees.
Qualified students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to Willamette University's College of Law's juris doctorate program under the partnership, Alaska’s News Source reported Sunday, June 6.
“Our goal is to get our students where they want to go, and because Alaska doesn’t have a law school, it’s been a bit of a challenge,” said Denise Runge, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Alaska Anchorage. “And now we have a really clear path that we can offer to our students. We can tell them exactly what they need to do.”
Students admitted into the program also will receive $10,000 renewable scholarships for every year they are enrolled and remain in good academic standing at Willamette's College of Law, university officials said.
“What’s great about this is that it really solidifies the way that students can make that path and make that transition,” Runge said.
The program also is offered at the University of Alaska Southeast, officials said.
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits communities near Mount Hood
GOVERNMENT CAMP — People in communities near Mount Hood reported feeling a moderate earthquake Saturday night, June 6, the Oregoniann/Oregonlive.com reported.
The magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit just after 8:50 p.m., less than 4 miles northeast of Government Camp.
Andy Diaz was working at the Charlie’s Mountain View restaurant when he felt the shaking.
Another co-worker, Valerie Tergerson, was taking beer orders for a table of six when she heard the wood in the building creak.
“Then I kind of thought, maybe this was all in my head?” Tergerson said about half an hour after the quake.
Soon after, a table with regular customers told Tergerson they also felt a shake, and another co-worker called Diaz on the phone to say the same.
“He confirmed that I’m not crazy,” Diaz said of his friend.
