WEDNESDAY
11:49 a.m. — Police issued a warning for a fight at Pandora's Box on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
12:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South Washington Street in Weston.
12:17 p.m. — Police arrested an armed subject at the Marigold Hotel on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:15 p.m. — A drunken driver was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:11 p.m. — A report of shots fired was made on Canal Road and East Loop Lane in Hermiston.
9:52 p.m. — An assault was reported at Stillman Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Clarence Delgardo King, 50, on six charges, including three felony counts of fourth-degree assault and one felony count of strangulation.
