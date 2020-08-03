ENTERPRISE — Rocky Mountain elk are native to Wallowa County, especially the Zumwalt Prairie and breaks of Hells Canyon and the Imnaha. They are, historically and genetically, an animal of open grasslands and woodland shelters. They were a principal source of food, hunted year-round by the Nez Perce.
But by the mid 1880s, elk were “shot to low numbers and only survived in the wildest county,” according to retired wildlife biologist Vic Coggins’ book, “Memoirs of a Back Country Bio.”
Coggins quotes an 1879 report of a hunting expedition that encountered a herd of elk crossing the Wallowa River near Water Canyon as “They were able to down 27 of the animals.” The meat was taken to Wallowa where it was sold as “caribou meat,” Coggins notes.
In 1905, elk seasons (such as they were) were closed to protect the few remaining animals. In 1912, elk from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, were “shipped by railroad to Wallowa County, transported by horse-drawn wagons through winter snows, and released into the Billy Meadows enclosure” in forested areas at the northern end of Zumwalt Prairie.
By 1915 there were an estimated 265 elk in Wallowa County. By 1926, Oregon Sportsman Magazine reported a total population of 450 animals in the county. In 1933, elk season was reopened and more tightly controlled, with a total of 2,265 in the Wallowa and Whitman national forests (the two forests were combined in the 1950s.
By 1970, an aerial census recorded 10,306 elk in Wallowa County, with 2,189 in the Chesnimnus (Zumwalt) area, and 2,947 in the Wenaha area. In 2015, the ODFW’s annual count totaled 14,756 elk in the county.
— Ellen Morris Bishop, Wallowa County Chieftain
