The fate of Oregon’s biggest, and until recently the state’s healthiest, herd of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep remains uncertain.
State wildlife biologists continue to monitor the sheep in the Lookout Mountain unit in eastern Baker County for the effects of a bacterial form of pneumonia confirmed in the herd in February.
Lab results detected a strain of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae bacteria that had not been found before in bighorns in Oregon.
With close to 400 sheep, the Lookout Mountain herd has been one of the more successful transplant projects undertaken by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) over the past few decades.
The Lookout Mountain herd was established in the early 1990s when a few dozen bighorns were captured elsewhere and released along Fox Creek, about 17 miles north of Huntington along Brownlee Reservoir. The animals have thrived in the steep canyons on the breaks of the Snake River, spreading for many miles both south and north of the release spot along Fox Creek.
“It’s been the healthiest herd in Oregon,” said Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office.
But then in mid-February Ratliff received a report of a dead bighorn ram lying on the Snake River Road near Connor Creek, a mile or so north of Fox Creek.
Ratliff said samples from the sheep were tested, and a lab confirmed the animal had been infected with a strain of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae bacteria that had not been found before in bighorns in Oregon.
There are more than 50 strains of that bacteria, and they have varying levels of lethality.
The test results prompted ODFW to cancel the two bighorn hunts scheduled this summer and fall in the Lookout Mountain unit.
Those hunts included three tags — two for Oregon hunters and one for a nonresident. Those are once-in-a-lifetime tags, and among the more coveted hunts in the state. In 2019 almost 800 Oregon hunters applied for one of the Lookout Mountain bighorn hunts.
Since winter ODFW biologists have been monitoring the Lookout Mountain herd.
Ratliff said they have seen sheep throughout the unit coughing and wheezing after running a short distance — something bighorns, which normally can climb nearly vertical terrain without missing a step, rarely do unless they’re suffering from pneumonia.
The sickness can be caused both by various strains of bacteria as well as viruses.
ODFW has found more than a dozen dead bighorns in the Lookout Mountain unit.
Justin Primus, the assistant district biologist at ODFW’s Baker City office, said the agency hasn’t confirmed any more deaths since June, and there haven’t been any reports of dead bighorns on the Snake River Road.
But Primus said the animals tend to spend the summer at higher elevations during summer, taking advantage of cooler temperatures, rather than congregating near the Snake River Road which generally is no more than 100 feet above the reservoir.
And although biologists haven’t found any fresh bighorn carcasses, Primus said they have continued to see sheep with obvious symptoms of pneumonia.
Perhaps more troubling is what biologists haven’t seen — lambs.
Ratliff said ODFW confirmed just two lambs this spring in the herd, which had about 250 ewes in the 2018 count.
To maintain the herd population requires a minimum of 20 lambs per 100 ewes, Ratliff said. The average ratio for the Lookout Mountain herd is 38 lambs per 100 ewes, and the number ranged from a high of 67 per 100 to a low of 24.
This year’s lamb crop is in effect zero, Ratliff said.
He said the newborns are especially susceptible to the bacteria, which their mothers pass to them.
ODFW hasn’t confirmed the source of the bacteria. Domestic sheep and other animals sometimes spread diseases to wild bighorns.
How the agency will try to deal with the pneumonia outbreak in the Lookout Mountain herd depends in part on how lethal this strain proves to be.
One option that has proved successful in other bighorn herds infected with virulent diseases is the “test/cull” strategy.
The goal is to test as many bighorns as possible for the bacteria. Those that are infected would be euthanized to prevent them from sickening other bighorns.
Other sheep that are captured would be fitted with a tracking collar.
That would make it possible for biologists to capture those sheep in the future and test them again. The repeated testing is important, Ratliff said, because some sheep are likely to be “intermittent shedders,” meaning they carry the bacteria but shed it only some of the time and so could produce a negative test but still be capable, at times, of infecting other sheep.
Intermittent shedders might also need to be euthanized to protect the herd.
Ratliff said the Oregon chapter of the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep has contributed $24,000 this year to help ODFW monitor the herd and try to combat the pneumonia outbreak. ODFW also has money set aside from the sale of bighorn sheep auction and raffle tags that can be used only to manage bighorn herds.
Ratliff said he was also gratified at the quick response to the outbreak by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Tribal members have the legal right to hunt bighorns in the Lookout Mountain unit because it is part of their ancestral hunting grounds.
But Ratliff said that before he could even ask the Tribes to temporarily postpone hunting, they did so voluntarily.
The Tribes have also contributed staff time and money to the campaign to save the Lookout Mountain herd, he said.
Finally, ODFW has applied to the national Foundation for North American Wild Sheep for a multi-year, three-state grant to study multiple strategies for combating disease outbreaks in bighorn herds.
Ratliff said the project, if approved, would include the Lookout Mountain herd and the Lostine herd of Rocky Mountain bighorns in Wallowa County, as well as one herd in Idaho and one in Washington.
He said the Lostine herd population has dropped by about half, to around 55 sheep. Many of the sheep in that herd have nasal tumors that apparently prevent them from recovering from pneumonia
ODFW hasn’t found any evidence that the Lookout Mountain bighorns have spread the disease to other bighorn herds.
They have monitored the bighorns in the Burnt River Canyon, which generally are at least a dozen miles away from the Lookout Mountain herd.
Although the two herds are different subspecies — the Burnt River Canyon bighorns are the California subspecies — both California and Rocky Mountain bighorns are vulnerable to a variety of bacterial and viral infections that can lead to fatal pneumonia.
“Bighorn sheep are susceptible to a lot of things,” Ratliff said. “They’re not the strongest species out there.”
