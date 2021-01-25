JOSEPH — Chad Dotson will explain the Nature Conservancy’s program to help local schools, nonprofits and charities with Zumwalt Prairie hunting tags in a Zoom Brown Bag meeting with the Josephy Center on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at noon.
The Josephy Center is a recent recipient of a buck tag that quickly sold 200 tickets for a March 16 drawing and a 2021 hunt. After guide fees and advertising, the center will realize over $7,500 for its capital campaign, aimed at buying the big beautiful Josephy Center building on Joseph’s Main Street.
Wallowa Resources, Lions and Rotary clubs, Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, Wallowa Valley Soccer Association, Wallowa County Search and Rescue, Friends of Wallowa School Foundation and many other local service agencies have benefited from this program. Over $600,000 has been raised in the Zumwalt deer and elk tag program to date.
Chad Dotson is a fifth-generation Wallowa County resident; a new son, Max, named after Chad’s grandpa, Max Gorsline, will make it six generations. After growing up in land and wildlife management, Dotson acted as the hunting guide on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve for five years before becoming a full time preserve steward for the Nature Conservancy. He’s been in that position for three years, managing the tags and an “Antler Shed” collection program that also helps local groups while exposing the public to the grand Zumwalt landscape. Questions about the tag program, and general questions about the Zumwalt, will be discussed at the meeting.
For more information — and a Zoom link for Tuesday’s program — visit the Josephy Center Webpage at josephy.org, call 541-432-0505, or email rich.wandschneider@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.