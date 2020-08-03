ENTERPRISE — Elk have often been a controversial animal in Wallowa County. But one longstanding issue — the number of elk on Zumwalt Prairie’s private lands — has finally been bought under control. The consequence: Ranchers are happier, but elk tags have been reduced for the 2020 season.
The tag reduction for the 2020 season is down to 61 tags from 110 tags in each of the seven Zumwalt seasons. That amounts to 343 fewer antlerless (cow) tags, or about a 40% reduction overall in cow tags.
“This is a little less than 18% reduction in total elk tags for the entire unit,” said Shane Talley, assistant wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) Enterprise office.
Historically, elk numbers have see-sawed from abundance to near extirpation and back to abundance. On Zumwalt Prairie’s mostly private land, the 2020 population estimate for elk in the Chesnimnus unit, which includes Zumwalt Prairie, is 3,500 elk.
But as recently as 2015, years ago the number of elk on the unit approached 4,500.
“There were herds of 400 to 500 animals,” said Jim Akenson, senior conservation director for the Oregon Hunters Association. “It looked just like Africa’s Serengeti except you are replacing wildebeests with elk. “
The elk generally summer in the middle of the unit on U.S. Forest Service land and spend their winters in the canyons and breaks. But in spring and early summer, they feast on tender, nutritious prairie grasses that ranchers intend to graze with livestock. Stronger, but not as agile as mule deer, elk tend to run through fences rather than jumping over them. The result is damaged fences and stray cattle.
“With the increase in elk numbers in the unit, an increasing number of elk were utilizing the private prairie ground year-round,” Talley said. “The elk had found a safe area with good habitat where they were not being pressured by public land users and public land hunters. This caused an increase in the amount of damage experienced by the landowners on the prairie.”
In recent years, landowners, ranchers, conservationists, hunters, ODFW, Oregon Hunters Association, Nez Perce Tribe and Forest Service have worked together to better manage the elk population. The community effort was coordinated by ODFW’s Pat Matthews, rancher Tom Birkmaier, OSU extension agent John Williams and others.
Attempts at simply hazing the elk off the land were less than successful. Calves born on the grassland were more likely to consider the open prairie landscape home, and return there as adults, said Chad Dotson, a biologist with The Nature Conservancy, which owns a preserve that includes parts of the Zumwalt. And the long-distance views afforded by grassland kept the animals and their young offspring safer from predation by cougars, bears, coyotes and wolves.
“If a calf is born in the grasslands, chances are that’s what it considers ‘home,’ that’s where it wants to live when it grows up,” Akenson said.
The tool used to discourage this trend has been seven years of Zumwalt hunts focusing mainly on cow elk.
“Elk began to get the message that they are not welcome,” Akenson said. “And so they more readily move into canyon breaks of heavier timber. Ultimately they learn that their real security is the canyon breaks and canyon country”
In addition, Forest Service hazardous fuels reduction practices such as logging, thinning, and prescribed burning done on federal and private lands have helped increase elk habitat in the forested parts of the Chesnimnus unit. The presence of fresh-sprouting spring forage on prescribed burns at the northern end of Zumwalt Prairie, for example, has helped entice elk off the grassland and back into the woods, Talley said. This is doubly helpful because some of the older fires that opened forest habitat up to more grazing and browsing, including the 1988 Teepee Butte fire, had since closed in.
But there hasn’t been enough enticement of elk back to graze the grassy canyon lands of Joseph Creek and the northern reaches of Wallowa County, says Vic Coggins, a retired longtime ODFW wildlife biologist in Enterprise. Coggins now works with landowners to manage wildlife on private lands. He has monitored the big game elk population for his entire career with ODFW, including the reintroduction of mountain goats to Hat Point and the Wallowas. Elk have been a special interest of his.
“I used to see thousands of elk in Joseph Canyon, especially on the west side,” Coggins said. “They used to spend a lot of time there. That’s pretty lush country for them, and they’d be there even in the summer. But even before the wolves came, they had already moved out of that country. They’re just not there now.”
Coggins thinks this change is due both to predation by cougars, and also to “…long elk seasons and hunting pressure that we didn’t have years ago.”
He’s not convinced that the reduction in cow tags season will allow elk numbers to rebound, and lead to the animals repopulating the northern end of the county and adjacent canyon lands.
“I think we could still accomplish the same thing with a lot less people and a lot less time,” Coggins said, referring partly to the need to repopulate the north canyons. “The late hunt goes on far to long. Once the elk get into the canyons they need to be left alone.”
Fewer elk on private land
The reduction in elk on private lands in the Zumwalt Prairie has been significant.
Rancher Tom Birkmaier, who has coordinated elk reduction efforts on the Zumwalt’s private lands, said that before efforts began to move elk from private to public lands, “80% of the elk in the Chesnimnus unit resided on private lands on the Zumwalt Prairie that amounted to only about 15% of the total unit area. That’s an amazing statistic that even the ranchers found hard to believe.”
Birkmaier estimates that elk populations have dropped from about 4,500 animals to about 2,600 today.
But he sees factors other than hunting as contributing to the decline.“Hunting is maybe 50% of the cause,” he said. “The other part is that we’ve had two hard, polar-vortex winters, with snow on the ground into March and April.”
The harsh weather killed calves and yearlings, Birkmaier said.
But he harbors some concern that the bounteous crop of elk calves this spring might reverse the downward population trend.
“There are just a lot of calves out there,” he said. “Lots and lots of calves.”
Other Zumwalt ranchers agree that elk numbers are down, and elk damage has been reduced.
“In the past couple of years, the number of elk that have been on our land has been down some,” said Lew Bloodsworth, a longtime Zumwalt Prairie rancher whose land is adjacent to The Nature Conservancy’s preserve. “Not as many get onto our land in spring and eat up all the best forage before the cattle get onto the range.”
In fact, elk numbers on Zumwalt Prairie and the Chesnimnus unit are now below ODFW’s target number.
“We observed a more rapid decline in the population than we expected over the last three years,” Talley said. “This resulted in an emergency tag reduction for the 2020 Zumwalt hunts and changes to the tag numbers and season structure for 2021.”
Coggins is not convinced that elk numbers should be reduced on the Zumwalt.
“Those big herds of elk are one of the showpieces of the Zumwalt Prairie,” he said. “I just think we need to make every effort to make sure we have good numbers of elk there.”
ODFW aims to slow the rate of population decline with the goal of a stable and healthy elk population at manageable levels for hunters, the public, and private landowners.
“Both sides — the ranchers and the hunters — think elk are important,” said Dotson, The Nature Conservancy biologist. “No one wants to see the numbers too high or too low.”
“The Oregon Hunters Association has applauded this result of lower cow and lower elk numbers overall, though basically we’d like to see as many elk as we could as our society of culture, all elements in involved could tolerate,” Akenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.