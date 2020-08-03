Jerry Yencopal’s Christmas gift from his younger son, Rob, was transformed from a basically worthless piece of paper into a once-in-a-lifetime hunting trip.
With some help from a computer lottery.
Rob Yencopal, 38, who’s a battalion chief with the Albany (Oregon) Police Department, didn’t shirk on the drama in June when he unveiled the surprise to Jerry, 71, who lives in Baker City.
The story actually goes back a few years, however.
Rob decided to start giving his dad, as a Christmas present, applications for bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts.
Those are among the most coveted tags in Oregon, as hunters can draw only one in a lifetime.
And most hunters don’t.
In many sheep or goat hunts, several hundred hunters vie for a single tag.
Jerry, who has hunted deer, elk and chukars in Baker County, knew enough about the odds that he never thought any of his Christmas gifts would pan out.
Although he appreciated Rob’s optimism.
“I didn’t even know he was doing it for a while,” he said. “Last year he told me it was a gift.”
Jerry said he never had applied for a bighorn sheep or mountain goat on his own.
Besides the overwhelming odds, he said he wasn’t sure he would be up to the physical demands of a hunt. Bighorns and mountains goats generally live in the steepest, least accessible terrain available, the better to use their acrobatic agility to thwart potential predators.
“I didn’t know if I could keep up with everyone on a goat or sheep hunt,” Jerry said.
He hadn’t done much hunting the past several years, in any case. Jerry is the former owner of Baker City Pharmacy.
Then in June he got a call from Rob.
The subject was hunting, and in particular the bighorn sheep tag that a relative had drawn for a hunt in Colorado.
Even more unlikely, one of Rob’s friends had also gotten a bighorn tag, this one in Idaho.
Jerry expressed the appropriate level of surprise at his family being acquainted with two people who bucked the odds in a single year.
But Rob’s story wasn’t over.
“One other guy also drew a tag,” he told his dad.
“That guy was you.”
Jerry didn’t respond immediately.
His reaction was, perhaps, predictable.
“Oh my gosh!”
And suddenly, after thinking he might have finished his hunting career, Jerry had a unique trip to start thinking about.
And, more to the point, to plan for.
The tag Jerry drew is for the East Beattys Butte/Alvord Peaks late hunt, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14.
He was the only Oregon resident to draw a tag for the hunt, which is in the desert country of Southeast Oregon south of Burns.
(There is also a single tag allocated for a non-Oregonian.)
Jerry said he was excited about the news for multiple reasons.
Besides having won the equivalent of the hunting lottery, he was eager to see a part of Oregon that he had never gotten around to visiting.
“I’ve always wanted to see that Steens Mountain area,” he said.
Jerry was also enthusiastic about the chance to rekindle a former family tradition — hunting with his two sons, Rob and Jason, 41, who lives in Baker City and is the emergency management director for Baker County.
“I used to do quite a bit of bowhunting with the boys,” Jerry said.
He thinks the bighorn hunt will be a bit different from those past trips when his sons were quite a bit younger.
“I was the one out front,” he said. “Now they tend to put me in the middle. It’s fun for me.”
Then Jerry chuckled.
“I’m not sure how fun it is for them.”
Jerry, who formerly was a regular jogger, said he embarked on a conditioning program not long after getting that phone call from Rob.
“I’ve been hiking the hills out by the Interpretive Center,” Jerry said, meaning the BLM’s Oregon Trail center in the sage hills about 5 miles east of Baker City.
Although it might seem too much to have hoped for given the already slanted odds against drawing a bighorn tag, Jerry said he’s also thankful that his hunt is the second of the year rather than the first, which runs from Aug. 15 to Sept. 14. That’s a period when temperatures can easily top 100 in the nearly treeless expanses of the Beattys Butte country.
He’s also grateful that the season runs for a month. This year the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife increased the length of seasons for many bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts from a couple weeks to a month.
“It’s nice having a month — hopefully we don’t have to use all that up,” Jerry said.
He plans to take the 200-mile-plus drive to the hunt area a few days before the season starts to set up a camp.
Jerry said he’s talked with Dan Blankenship, a hunting guide with Sheep Mountain Outfitters, which will also have guides in the area scouting sheep this summer.
If he does get his ram, Jerry, who’s never been a trophy hunter, said he’ll have a taxidermist do at least a shoulder mount of the animal.
“It’ll be the only one on my wall,” he said.
Ultimately, though, whether he returns with a bighorn or not, Jerry is sure he’ll bring back irreplaceable memories.
“I want to have my boys there so we can do this as a family,” he said. “They may never get a tag themselves. That makes it a little more exciting.”
