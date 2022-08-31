HERMISTON — Lands of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot, straddling the Umatilla-Morrow County line, are nearing transfer from Army ownership to the Columbia Development Authority. Many companies have already shown interest in CDA sites in both counties.
The area lies west of Hermiston and north of Interstate 84, covering 17,165 acres. Military, wildlife habitat and industrial uses are slated for the acreage.
In 1940 the Army created the UMCD. On Nov. 14, 2008 the Army declared the UMCD property surplus. The Local Redevelopment Authority, comprising Morrow County, Umatilla County, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Port of Morrow and Port of Umatilla, adopted a redevelopment plan in 2010. The destruction of UMCD’s chemical weapons stockpile was completed in 2011, and the base closed in 2012. In September 2014 the LRA reorganized and renamed itself the Columbia Development Authority, Two Marine Drive, Boardman.
Some 7,500 acres, is to remain in military use, housing the Oregon Army National Guard's Camp Umatilla infantry training school, emergency management facilities and youth activities.
Nearly 5,800 acres is to be dedicated to wildlife habitat. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is to receive most of this land, which it aims to rehabilitate.
"Rehabilitation will not occur until transfer occurs," Bill Tovey, the Tribes' econocmic development director said. "The Army will transfer the land to CDA, who will then transfer the 4,000 acres to the Tribes. The land is mostly zoned wildlife habitat. The big thing is protecting the shrub steppe habitat."
Industrial parcels in Umatilla and Morrow Counties on the former depot total close to 3,200 acres. The Port of Morrow is to develop Morrow County’s nearly 1,900 industrial acres in the southwest of the depot area. Three parcels in Umatilla County with around 1,300 acres are zoned industrial.
"The memorandum of agreement to complete a transfer from the Army is 100% done," CDA Director Greg Smith said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. "The deeds of trust are drafted and attached to the MoA. The Ports of Morrow and Umatilla, the counties and Tribes have authorized the transfer, but it has been awaiting my signature for 90 days. The delay is from the Army's requirement for a $1 million payment. It's a pretty good deal, thousands of acres for a million bucks."
The ports wanted to raise the million dollars by selling 640 acres north of the depot, Smith explained. The counties and Tribes each offered to pay a third. The five-member CDA board split.
"The property transfer and payment was supposed to have been authorized at the board meeting yesterday," Smith said, "but I was down with COVID-19."
The authorization vote has been postponed until the September board meeting, after which the Army is to be notified and the transaction to take place in 60 days.
A variety of companies large and small frequently express interest in locating on CDA sites on the former depot.
"At least twice a week I get parties interested in exploring opportunities here," Smith said. "Just today two parties contacted me. A guy called about building housing in Hermiston and another from an aggregate company interested in mining gravel for shipping to the metro area. We can't have housing or commercial activity on CDA land, but we can help develop local communities. We want to foster economies throughout our counties and cities."
Smith usually can't name interested parties, but cites a Fortune 500 data company, which would need power and water infrastructure development. A Fortune 50 Renewables concern at the same time wants to build a solar farm to provide some of that required electricity. We have a good dozen other alternative energy companies interested in locating here."
One company which doesn't require confidentiality is Nikola, of Phoenix, which seeks to build 18 wheeler trucks powered by hydrogen. Backed by TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, Nikola wants to locate a facility to fuel up trucks on the Umatilla County side.
The CDA has guidelines for evaluating candidate companies. Competing proposals to rent out former ordnance storage igloos to guests are under consideration.
"We have a backlog of opportunities waiting to sign once we own the land," Smith concluded. "You only get one shot at this type of economic development, so we have to do it right the first time."
