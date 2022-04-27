PENDLETON - Two years and two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Fiumara, Umatilla County Public Health director, said, “Please just follow common sense rules, same as always. Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and stay home if you’re sick. It works.”
“Where we’re at now is more comfortable than where we were. We had 30 cases reported last week. That’s an undercount, as cases have always been. But even more so now, with at-home testing," he added.
“We’ve been pretty stable, at 20 to 25 cases per week for the past month. Hospital counts are low," Fiumara said. "That’s an important metric. We’re in a good place, but COVID is by no means gone. It would be great not to worry. I’d love it, but we’re not there yet.”
“Our call center is still open and staffed. We’re continuing to monitor the situation, so that we’re not surprised and caught flat-footed again, as two years ago," he continued.
“Oregon has been largely spared the B.A.2 variant which has produced a wave Back East. Vaccines and Omicron exposure seem to confer protection against the variant, at least for keeping people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. We’re optimistic, but remain watchful and cautious,” he concluded.
On March 2, 2020, Oregon’s third novel coronavirus case, a Umatilla County man, was hospitalized in Walla Walla. He had attended a Saturday youth basketball game in Weston on Feb. 29th.
The state’s first presumptive COVID-19 case was reported on February 28 in Portland suburban Washington County. A contact of his was Oregon’s second positive case, announced March 1.
Oregon patient No. 3 survived. Umatilla County’s first death attributed to COVID-19 occurred on May 19, 2020. According to Umatilla County Health, as of last week 219 such fatalities have been recorded. Morrow County has lost 34 lives to the virus.
Johns Hopkins University's data show that Umatilla and Morrow Counties’ COVID-19 fatalities still exceed Oregon’s relatively low rate, but are below the national average. Umatilla County’s COVID death rate per one thousand population in 2020 is 2.73, and Morrow County’s is 2.87.
Oregon, with a 2020 population of 4,237,256, has suffered 7,478 COVID-19 deaths, for a loss rate of 1.76 per thousand people. That’s seventh lowest among states. The U.S. COVID-19 mortality rate, based on 2020 population, is 3.09 deaths per 1000.
While variations may exist among counties in death attribution standards, rates within states are more comparable than between them. Among different countries, practices differ even more widely.
For most of the pandemic, Oregon ranked fifth lowest in COVID-19 mortality per million population among the states. However, deaths during the Delta and Omicron waves boosted its rate to seventh lowest.
The states with lower COVID-19 fatality rates than Oregon are Hawaii, Vermont, Utah, Alaska, Washington and Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.