Blue Mountain Community College has banned firearms on campus for both students and staff since March 2000, Pat Sisneros, BMCC 's chief operating officer, said.
Blue Mountain Community College has banned firearms on campus for both students and staff since March 2000, Pat Sisneros, BMCC 's chief operating officer, said.
The Hermiston School District's policy on weapons was adopted in April 2014 and revised in 2017, 2019 and 2022. It reads:
"Students shall not bring, possess, conceal or use a weapon on or at any property under the jurisdiction of the district, any activities under the jurisdiction of the district or any interscholastic activities administered by a voluntary organization. In accordance with the federal Gun-Free School Zone Act, possession or discharge of a firearm in a school zone is prohibited. A “school zone,” as defined by federal law, means in or on school grounds or within 1,000 feet of school grounds.
"The superintendent may authorize persons to possess weapons for courses, programs and activities approved by the district and conducted on district property including, but not limited to, hunter safety courses, weapons-related vocational courses or weapons-related sports.
"The district will post a notice at any site or premise off district grounds that at the time is being used exclusively for a school program or activity. The notice shall identify the district as the sponsor, the activity as a school function and that the possession of firearms or dangerous weapons in or on the site or premises is prohibited under Oregon Revised Statute 166.370."
Sign in with
