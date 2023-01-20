PENDLETON — Board of Property Tax Appeals
Jerry Baker can no longer serve on the Board of Property Tax Appeals. James Baker is recommended to fill the vacancy. He is willing to be appointed and is eligible.
PENDLETON — Board of Property Tax Appeals
Jerry Baker can no longer serve on the Board of Property Tax Appeals. James Baker is recommended to fill the vacancy. He is willing to be appointed and is eligible.
Previously the Board initiated the process for the required review of the Umatilla County Charter. The Board invited interested persons to apply for appointment to the Charter Review Committee. Applications for appointment have been received from the following: Robert (Bob) Barton Mark Gomolski Klaus Hoehna Tony Justus Patricia Maier Don Miller Elaine Redner David Smith Tom Spoo.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has appointed nine residents to serve on the Charter Review Committee. Board Chairman Dan Dorran says that any recommended charter changes are now up to that group.
“They could come back and say the charter’s fine, we don’t want to do anything,” he said. “Or, as when I sat on it, it may be an 18-month process.”
The members of the committee are Bob Barton, Mark Gomolski, Klaus Hoehna, Tony Justus, Patricia Maier, Don Miller, Elaine Redner, David Smith, and Tom Spoo. It’s a group that pleases Dorran.
“The folks from Umatilla County should be happy with the group that applied,” he said. “It’s a high-level group with representation from the west end, east end, Pendleton, Pilot Rock.”
He said it’s time for the board of commissioners to let go and allow the committee to get to work.
“Technically, the commissioners cannot participate in these discussions,” he said. “We can get updates, but we can’t influence where they are.”
Once their work is done, the committee appears before the board with its recommended changes and asks that they be put on the ballot for the citizens to decide.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.