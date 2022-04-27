UMATILLA COUNTY – Approaching the May 18th election for County Commissioner, candidate’s fundraising and spending may give great insight into how this race might end. The candidates have collectively received $25,500 in contributions and have spent $40,000 on campaign efforts.
Celinda Timmons leads the group in fundraising, following a $5000 donation from an International Painters Union based in Maryland. Bringing her total contributions up to $8,550.
The Union represents the employees at Marv’s Glass Shop in Milton-Freewater, which she and her husband own. Timmons discussed her gratitude for the contribution and beliefs in proper worker education and protection, referring to career and technical education programs in high schools as “The next step in education.” This statement is supported by her role at Blue Mountain Community College as a Professional Tutor.
Susan Bower leads the group in campaign expenditure. Bower is spending more on this campaign than every other candidate combined. Totaling $23,200, Bower began campaigning for the position back in June of 2021, nearly six months before any other candidate in the race. When asked what the money was going towards Mrs. Bower informed me, “It’s incredibly important that every person in the county gets to know the candidate.” The $23,000 has helped Bower run a plethora of facebook ads, send out several waves of mailers, host meet and greets, and hire a campaign assistant to help with the process while she works full time managing her small business. Bower was then asked to give a statement regarding why she believed the position was worth close to $30,000, she replied;
“ I am at a position in my life where I can make choices. I want to be a County Commissioner because I possess a skill set that can help the County get to where it needs to be.”
Bower also has the most significant deficit from the campaign, only having fundraised $2,450 this election cycle ranking her fourth in campaign contributions. At the same time, she has spent a whopping $11,241 on campaign efforts.
Robert Barton ranks second in both contributions and expenditure. Having spent $6,735 and fundraised $7,400, following a $3,000 donation from his own business Barton Laser Leveling.
John Shafer follows Barton, ranking third in both contributions and expenditure, spending $4,900 and having fundraised $4,800. Shafer has had the support of community figures such as retiring board member George Murdock, Robert Levy, husband of State Representative Bobby Levy, and Attorney Sam Tucker. Showing hope for Shafer to get reelected.
Rick Pullen ranks fifth behind Celinda Timmons in campaign expenditure, having spent $2,000 on his campaign thus far, and fifth behind Susan Bowers in contributions, fundraising $2,250 this election cycle. Pullen’s contributions have primarily been in-kind contributions from ex-commissioner Larry Givens. Who left the position in disgrace late last year. I tried to reach Pullen for a statement, but did not receive one at this time.
Candidates such as Bonnifer, Young, Beers, and Nelson show no account activity this election cycle. Meaning they have not spent or received a significant amount of money throughout the election.
A former State Senator, David Nelson has attended several candidate forums but has not broken the threshold to report expenses or contributions. In an Interview with Mr. Nelson. He confirmed that he has run several radio ads, and went to some of the forums, but has not attempted to campaign in any other way.
When asked how he thought the campaign was going he replied “Campaigns are Campaigns you really don’t know until they are said and done.”
Nelson also held a chair at Eastern Oregon University until 2020 when he resigned at the height of the pandemic. “ I held the position for six years.” explained Nelson, “it was time to let someone else do their thing.” In a previous interview with EO Media Group, addressing Nelson stepping off of the board, Nelson gave the reasoning.
"Nelson said he is stepping down because of his age and health. He had back surgery and a hip replacement in the past two years, he said, and health issues have taken a toll.Nelson also stepped down from the board due to undergoing surgery on his back." - The Observer
If elected Nelson would be eighty-five years old at the end of his term.
