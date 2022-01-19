UMATILLA COUNTY — The COVID-19 death toll in Umatilla County continues to mount. Umatilla County Public Health has reported the count’s 190th victim of the disease.
She was 72, the health department reported, and tested positive Nov. 27 and died Dec. 4 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Grants Pass.
Umatilla County Public Health also recently reported the county’s 189th victim was a 75-year-old woman who test positive Jan. 8 and died that day at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County are rapidly rising. According to the Oregon Health Authority, Umatilla County as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, has 18,593 cases of COVID-19, and per 100,000 people, the county has the worst case rate in Oregon.
From Jan. 10 through Jan. 17, according to OHA date, the county has recorded 1,857 cases of COVID-19. Jan. 10 and 11 had more than 300 cases each, and Jan. 14 hit a record of 413.
Since then, however, numbers eased off, with 270 cases total Jan. 15-17. Monday, Jan. 17, was a holiday, so numbers could rise again.
Statewide, the total number of cases as of the morning of Jan. 19 was 541,415 according to the Oregon Health Authority, with 5,892 deaths.
Umatilla County Public Health also recently announced it implemented surveillance strategies of COVID-19 in the community and moved away from individual investigation and contact tracing calls to focus on investigating outbreaks in high-risk settings. The move is in alignment with today’s Oregon Health Authority, according to a press release from the county,
“UCo Health will continue to collect reports of COVID-19 in Umatilla County and report data regarding disease prevalence through the Regional COVID-19 Data Dashboard posted at Ucohealth.net,” the press release stated.
The county health department also stated it encourages anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 through laboratory or at home testing to stay home for five days from the start of symptoms or test date, whichever is earlier. Anyone who knows they have been in contact with COVID-19 and they are not up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccination series should stay home for five days from their last known exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual. More information on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation can be found at ucohealth.net and the CDC website.
Individuals in need of additional support and education regarding their COVID-19 illness or exposure may reach out to the county health department office by calling 541-278-6290. If you are positive with COVID-19 you also may “opt into” an online mobile-friendly survey that will be coming soon and be accessible through ucohealth.net when it is live.
Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. You can find information regarding where the COVID-19 vaccine is available on the county health department website.
“It is imperative that any person who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home,” the health department urged. “Call your primary care provider first to discuss the next steps. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity, country of origin or geographic location. Increased community spread of COVID-19 can occur anywhere in Umatilla County at any time.
