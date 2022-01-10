Clara Honsinger leads Team USA for the 2022 UCI Walmart Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– USA Cycling announced the 38 athletes representing the United States at the 2022 UCI Walmart Cyclocross World Championships taking place in Fayetteville, Ark., January 28-30, 2022. This delegation is the largest ever sent by the U.S. to the Cyclocross World Championships.
“Having a World Championships in the USA is always a major honor, and we are proud to be fielding a full team of dedicated, skilled athletes who will compete at Fayetteville 2022,” said USA Cycling Cyclocross Director Jesse Anthony. “We are coming to the event well-prepared after several podium performances achieved during the holiday period of racing in Belgium. The MudFund-supported USA Cycling Development Program recently competed in three weeks of racing for the Junior and U23 racers. Many elite riders were also competing with their trade teams ahead of this monumental event. All of the riders are extremely motivated to put on a show for the home crowds in Fayetteville!”
Team USA will be attending Fayetteville with a strong group of contenders, including Clara Honsinger (Portland, Ore.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who is the top ranked American in the World rankings, currently ranked sixth in the Elite Women's category. Newly crowned 2021 Pan American Champions will also be taking the course, including Eric Brunner (Boulder, Colo.; Blue-Stages Racing), Raylyn Nuss (Lawrence, Kan.; Steve Tilford Foundation Racing), Scott Funston (Maple Valley, Wash.; Blue-Stages Racing), Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing), and Jack Spranger (Sammamish, Wash.; Bear National Team).
Elite Men
Eric Brunner (Boulder, Colo.; Blue-Stages Racing)
Gage Hecht (Parker, Colo.; Aevolo)
Lance Haidet (San Luis Obispo, Calif.; L39ion of Los Angeles)
Scott McGill (Fallston, Md.; Aevolo)
Caleb Swartz (Madison, Wis.; Giant Bicycles/ Neff Cycle Service)
Kerry Werner (Vinton, Va.; Kona/ Maxxis/ Shimano)
Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
Elite Women
Hannah Arensman (Brevard, N.C.; Sycamore Cycles)
Caitlin Bernstein (Reno, Nev.; Easton Overland / McGovern Cycles)
Rebecca Fahringer (Bend, Ore.; Kona/ Maxxis/ Shimano)
Clara Honsinger (Portland, Ore.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
Anna Megale (Boise, Idaho; Trek Cyclocross Collective)
Raylyn Nuss (Lawrence, Kan.; Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
Erica Zaveta (Brevard, N.C.; The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
U23 Men
Scott Funston (Maple Valley, Wash.; Blue-Stages Racing)
Daxton Mock (Lake Mills, Wis.; Trek Cyclocross Collective)
Sam Noel (Shelburne, Vt.; Competitive Edge Racing)
Tommy Servetas (Loudonville, N.Y.; Competitive Edge Racing)
Andrew Strohmeyer (Mount Airy, Md.; CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)
Jules Van Kempen (Chapel Hill, N.C.; Alpha Bicycles Co. – Groove Subaru)
U23 Women
Katie Clouse (Park City, Utah; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
Lizzy Gunsalus (Dudley, Mass.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
Cassidy Hickey (Parker, Colo.)
Ellie Mitchell (Anchorage, Alaska; NWCX Project)
Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
Bridget Tooley (Frisco, Texas; Easton-Liv)
Lauren Zoerner (Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Alpha Bicycles Co. – Groove Subaru)
Junior Men
Andrew August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)
Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster p/b Joseph Kochlacs Wood Products)
Frank O'Reilly (Pearl River, N.Y.; FinKraft Cycling Team)
Marcis Shelton (Mill Valley, Calif.)
Jack Spranger (Sammamish, Wash.; Bear National Team)
Magnus White (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)
Junior Women
Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)
Keira Bond (Louisville, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)
Chloe Fraser (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)
Katherine Sarkisov (North Potomac, Md.; CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)
Elsa Westenfelder (Missoula, Mont.; Team Stampede/ Five Valley Velo)
