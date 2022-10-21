Chris Heffernan has a pair of tractors that he can hardly bear to look at.
Which is hard to avoid because the machines aren’t moving.
During the height of the harvest season for Hefferman, who grows a variety of crops in the North Powder and Grande Ronde valleys with his wife, Donna, and their sons, Sheldon and Justin, those two tractors were in effect expensive decorations.
The reason was simple, and depressing.
Heffernan couldn’t get repair parts due to the ongoing supply chain problem.
“It’s horrible,” Heffernan said in early October.
With signed crop contracts to fulfill, Heffernan said he had no choice but to rent tractors from Idaho to bring in the harvest.
“You can’t plan for that expense,” he said. “It comes out of your net.”
Vital equipment idled due to a lack of parts isn’t the only challenge that continues for farmers and ranchers in Northeastern Oregon and nationwide.
Prices have also increased over the past year for fuel, fertilizer and pretty much everything else producers need to plant, grow, harvest and transport their crops.
“It’s real,” said Don Wysocki, an Oregon State University Extension Service soil scientist in Umatilla County. “Some growers are building up inventories of their most used parts and supplies. They’re having to wait for things, depending on the dealer. Parts are hard to get and fuel prices are high. That affects everything.”
Dean Defrees, a cattle rancher in Baker County, agreed.
Although diesel prices have been relatively steady for much of the summer after rising to record highs in the spring, the current levels make everything more expensive.
“Just driving to town,” said Defrees, who lives in the Sumpter Valley about 25 miles from Baker City.
Defrees said he’s comparatively fortunate in that he doesn’t cut hay, so he doesn’t have to maintain the fleet of tractors and other equipment that many ranchers have.
But he does have parts for a four-wheeler that have been on order for months.
Agricultural chemical inflation outpaced even gasoline and diesel price hikes from 2020. Natural gas, however, has expanded even more. Producing nitrogen fertilizers ammonia and urea requires natural gas feedstock. Herbicide and pesticide prices have also shot up.
But grain prices are holding up as well, which partially offsets the rising production costs.
“As long as wheat prices stay up, I’m OK with high inputs,” wheat and cattle rancher Tim Leber of Umapine said in May. “Where I get nervous is if wheat crashes, while we’re stuck with high inputs, as happened in 2008 to 2010.”
In 2008, soft white wheat prices were almost as high as 2022.
The price per bushel at Portland for soft white wheat with 10.5% protein content was $9.51 for current delivery on Oct. 3, versus $9.85 a year earlier.
In September 2021, the Portland price reached $11, due to low production in that drought year. That was about double the price in September 2020.
High yields this year more than makes up for today’s somewhat lower price than in 2021. Thus, so far, so good.
Pressure on producers
Shaun Robertson, a cattle rancher in Grant County and president of the Grant County Farm Bureau, said the combination of inflation and supply chain problems combine to challenge ranchers and farmers.
“These pressures that producers are facing have effectively wiped out the gains that we made in cattle prices that resulted from supply shortages across the nation,” Robertson said. “Sustained and increasing inflation rates are, of course, killers because they create price increases at every step of the supply chain that are passed onto ranchers in the price of products we consume but we can’t, in turn, pass our costs on to our customers because our prices are market-driven.
“Combine that with rapidly increasing labor and other fixed costs, higher interest rates on mortgages and lines of credit, and the economic side of ranching starts appearing very grim,” Robertson said.
Weather, and political factors, also pose difficulties, Robertson said.
“Throw in these hotter, drier summers and a state who has taken away nearly every tool that ranchers need to combat the effects of our current climate, and the overall picture of owning and operating ranches starts looking pretty bleak,” he said. “If the current economic conditions don’t change, I fully expect to see more Grant County working lands on the real estate market next year as the realities of Democrat policies force difficult decisions for landowners.”
Pat Voigt, a cattle rancher based in Prairie City, and chairman of the Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District, said he’s fared comparatively well in terms of supply chain issues.
“So far, I’ve had no problem with the supply chain,” Voigt said. “Parts that I’ve ordered have managed to get here promptly this summer. On the other hand, fuel prices are not nice.”
The higher costs for diesel have far-reaching effects, Voigt said.
“It (fuel prices) affects everything,” he said. “Hauling hay. ... you go and buy some hay and getting it home is worse than the price of hay, and hay is bad. Since last fall we’ve kind of had trouble finding trucks to ship cattle or anything. These guys just can’t afford to run with these prices.”
Prices for cattle haven’t kept up with inflation, Voigt said.
“Everything that I have to buy keeps going up, and what I’ve got to sell hasn’t gone up that much,” he said. “The market is not that much worse than last year, it just hasn’t kept up with inflation. Fuel, supplies, insurance, everything has gone up.”
Voigt said he’s optimistic the situation will change.
“I don’t think this will be status quo. I think it’ll be status quo for another couple years until we have a change in government,” he said.
In the meantime, though, Voigt said conditions are putting ranchers and farmers in a precarious position.
“I think we’re all sitting on that edge. You can only operate at a loss for so long,” he said. “It just makes it tough depending on each ranch’s situation. If they’ve got debt, things are going to get really tough. If they don’t, still things are going to be tough. We do things like cut our (cattle) numbers back a little so we don’t have to buy extra hay and that sort of thing.”
Herbicide hikes
Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and some other herbicides, has been in short supply, Farm Journal Ag Web said. The product’s price zoomed from about $10 per gallon in 2020 to $60 in 2021 and to $80 this year.
A constellation of factors played in the shortage, Ag Web reported last year. Some were broad supply chain issues, such as clogged ports, too few containers, labor shortages, COVID-19 disruptions and reduced packaging supplies.
Other factors were specific to the industry. China is the world’s top glyphosate supplier, exporting about 80% of its supply. China’s industry has faced multiple challenges. In 2020, floods hit a major Chinese glyphosate manufacturer, causing a significant supply gap. New policies and restrictions in China, related to energy use and the coronavirus, further slowed production.
In August 2021, Bayer Crop Sciences, a major U.S. manufacturer, had to shut down its glyphosate-manufacturing plant in Luling, Louisiana, for five weeks after Hurricane Ida. Phosphate mining, a key part of production, has faced recent disruptions, and there’s a reduced supply of inert, or inactive, ingredients.
Fertilizers soar
Average retail prices in the U.S. of eight fertilizers tracked by agricultural data analysis service DTN peaked in spring and summer of this year, but remained elevated in the fall.
The increase from late 2020 to mid 2022 was dramatic. Anhydrous ammonia during the third week of November 2020 cost $422 per ton, according to DTN. Anhydrous reached $1,534 in April and May, for a 263.5% increase.
Fertilizer costs have remained elevated. Anhydrous bottomed in August at $1,331 per ton, but rebounded to $1,376 in September.
Dry fertilizer prices peaked in April to July of 2022. Monoammonium and diammonium phosphate reached their highs in May. DAP is the world’s most widely used fertilizer. MAP and DAP are both important agricultural chemicals as sources of both nitrogen and phosphorus. Urea’s high was in April and potash’s in July.
Liquid fertilizer prices peaked in April to early June. Urea-ammonium-nitrate 28% and 32% nitrogen solution reached all-time highs during the business days of May 30 to June 3. Ammonium phosphate 10-34-0, containing 10% nitrogen and 34% phosphate, hit its high in May. As noted, anhydrous stayed at its highest in April and May.
Russia and Ukraine have been among major urea-exporting countries. The U.S. was the third leading urea importer in 2019, after India and Brazil, according to Statista. It imports nearly half the urea it uses. The U.S. produced over 5.7 million metric tons in 2019, while importing almost 4.9 tonnes, for 46%, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization reported.
Retail fertilizer prices tracked by DTN for the third week of September 2022 continued to show varied prices. Five of the eight major fertilizers were lower in price compared to the month before, while the remaining three were higher.
DTN designates a significant move as anything 5% or more, and no fertilizers were considerably lower or higher.
Five of the eight major fertilizers were slightly lower. DAP had an average price of $950 per ton, MAP $1,005, potash $875, 10-34-0 $860 and UAN32 $670.
Three fertilizers were slightly more expensive than they were in the prior month. Urea had an average price of $811 per ton, anhydrous $1,376 and UAN28 $578.
On a price per pound of nitrogen basis, the average urea price was at $0.88, anhydrous $0.84, UAN28 $1.03 and UAN32 $1.05.
Fossil fuels explode
Natural gas rose from $1.60 per million British thermal units in March 2020 to $8.93 in August 2022. It pulled back to $6.83 in September, and was down a bit more on Monday, Oct. 3, despite the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.
Regular unleaded topped out at an average price of $5.36 per gallon on June 16 in Pendleton. Diesel hit its high of $6.29 on July 3, according to the American Automobile Association. On Oct. 3, regular had fallen to $5.01 and diesel $4.94.
A year before, regular cost $3.60 and diesel $3.56.
