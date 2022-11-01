The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., is open for business Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The restaurant had closed down due to a fire on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, and had been working on renovation since then. The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon reopened its kitchen and doors in time for Oregon's largest rodeo the Pendleton Round-Up.
Head waitress and bartender Tame Baldwin works Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, serving customers breakfast at Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in Weston. Baldwin has worked for Long Branch since before the fire and has stuck with the company during its renovation.
The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon bar section is open for business Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The bar operates Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. but will close later depending on the number of customers.
The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., is open for business Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The restaurant had closed down due to a fire on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, and had been working on renovation since then. The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon reopened its kitchen and doors in time for Oregon's largest rodeo the Pendleton Round-Up.
Head waitress and bartender Tame Baldwin works Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, serving customers breakfast at Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in Weston. Baldwin has worked for Long Branch since before the fire and has stuck with the company during its renovation.
The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon bar section is open for business Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The bar operates Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. but will close later depending on the number of customers.
WESTON — The popular Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston, reopened in time for Round-Up this year. It had been closed for about a year, following a kitchen fire on Sept. 5, 2021.
"We weren't going to miss another Round-Up," bartender and chief waitress Tame Baldwin said on Monday, Nov. 1.
COVID-19 cost the restaurant in 2020, then the deep fat fryer caught fire shortly before the 2021 rodeo.
"I had just come off my shift around 4 p.m.," Baldwin said. "A neighbor told me the Long Branch was on fire. I said, no it isn't. I was just there. I went to look, and sure enough, there was smoke."
Bernice Charlton has owned the Long Branch for more than 30 years. She was also surprised by the fire, despite still being in the building when it broke out. She was sitting in her office on the saloon side, unaware that smoke was billowing from the roof of the premises. A couple knocked on her door.
“They told me, ‘Get out! It’s on fire!’” Charlton said.
Insurance covered most of the repair and renovation.
"There was a lot of water damage, Charlton said. "It was very hard to rebuild. Supplies and parts were short, contractors and permits difficult, so it took a whole year. We're still working out the kinks."
Charlton took advantage of the down time and used some of her own money to repair some items which needed to be fixed anyway.
"My insurance was
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.