Top Left: Wiener dogs sprint from the gates at the start of a preliminary round of the Dogtona 400 on Main Street in downtown Pendleton on Friday. Competitors sprinted down the course to a catcher at the far end. Right: Judges and competitors watch a video replay on Friday to determine the first place finisher in a preliminary heat before declaring that Reba, the overall first place winner, had come in first in the heat. Main: Nicole Carver decorates Violet for the costume portion of the Dogtona 400 in downtown Pendleton on Friday. Carver and Violet went as matching hula dancers for the competition. Above Left: The first place trophy and dog tag sit waiting for the top dog. Contestants and spectators flocked to Main Street for the 13th annual Dogtona 400 on Friday. Above Center: Amelie Brizendine cuts out pieces of paper to make a toy wiener dog during the 13th annual Dogtona 400 on Main Street in downtown Pendleton on Friday. Above Right: Enthusiastic catchers cheer on their racing wiener dogs during the Dogtona 400 on Main Street in Pendleton on Friday. Left: Luna June lays on the shoulder of her owner Jaxson Thurmand during the awards ceremony of he Dogtona 400 on Friday. Luna June finished the overall competition in third place after winning the consolation bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.