ECHO — Operating on an annual budget of $100,000, Echo Rural Fire District had already spent $25,000 on a new engine for a truck in early July. Leaving them speechless when a roof leak began at the station in late December.
Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke discussed the severity of the issue, "At first, we thought it would be an easy fix, but then insulation began to fall into the firehouse, exposing a hole that allowed you to see through the ceiling." Gehrke decided to put an application in with the Wild Horse Foundation, despite only a couple of weeks left in the application window. Hoping they could alleviate some of the cost. To his surprise, the Foundation was able to approve the roof and write the grant in a short matter of time.
The Wild Horse Foundation uses three percent of the net gaming revenue made at the Wild Horse Casino to invest in community matters. Since the Foundation's indoctrination in 2001, the organization has provided 13 million dollars to local cultural, educational, and public health endeavors. In 2019 alone, the Wild Horse Foundation provided $1,146,628 to 127 organizations within the state.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.