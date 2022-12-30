 Skip to main content
centerpiece

2022 Year in Review

Hotel development, massive fires, Boardman water crisis take news spotlight

Perhaps the biggest news of 2022 was how the coronavirus pandemic ebbed in news coverage. The East Oregonian, then, does not have a top 10 list dedicated to just the virus, the disease and the fallout it caused.

We derived our top 10 news stories of the year from analytics about what was popular online as well as discussion about what was newsworthy.

Highland Manor
Karen Dela Cruz, Highland Manor resident, shows the remains of her garden on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was selling garden items, household goods and paintings at a yard sale at the Hermiston apartment complex.
MidCo
Students exit a Mid Columbia Bus Co. school bus Feb. 15, 2022, at Pioneer Park in Pendleton. The Pendleton School District’s 40-year relationship with MidCo is coming to an end after the Pendleton School Board on Feb. 14, approved a bid from an Ohio bus company to take over the district’s bus service.
Water, water, everywhere
A motorist splashes through flooded Tutuilla Road near Southwest Nye Avenue, Pendleton, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, where overflowing Patawa and Tutuilla creeks come together.
FirstDay_HHS_001.jpg
Students navigate through the halls on the first day of school Aug. 29, 2022, at Hermiston High School. School staff stopped 62 students that day due to dress code violations. Two students started an online petition to change the dress code.
MotoLodge
MotoLodge owners David Mogg, right, and Jeremy Duncan cut the ceremonial ribbon Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, to open their boutique hotel in Pendleton.
Jim Doherty

Doherty
Melissa Lindsay

Lindsay
I-84 Crash 1
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a mass crash involving more than 170 vehicles Feb. 21, 2022, on Interstate 84 about 21 miles east of Pendleton.
Hyatt 2.jpg

This Nissan Pathfinder belonging to the Hyatt family of Yelm, Washington, crashed Feb. 21, 2022, into the back of this Amazon trailer on Interstate 84 about 21 miles east of Pendleton. The crash was part of a series of wrecks that stretched almost 2 miles on the westbound side. The Hyatts were unharmed in the crash.
Sheare's Foods fire.jpg

A fire burns Feb. 22, 2022, at Shearer’s Foods off Highway 207 in Hermiston.
Shearer's Fire
The smoking rubble of Shearer’s Foods reflects in the layer of water from fire hoses Feb. 22, 2022, in Hermiston. The company on Sept. 23 announced it will not rebuild the plant.
Flour mill fire

Flame shoots from the Pendleton flour mills the morning of Aug. 10, 2022.
Flour mill fire

Smoke pours from the Pendleton flour mills the morning of Aug. 10, 2022, as firefighters work to control the blaze.
DemoTeam_004.jpg
Rubble plummets Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, during demolition of the burned-out flour mill in Pendleton.
water filter
Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty and Boardman homeowner Elno Sanchez take a look at Sanchez’s well July 14, 2022, which he shares with a neighbor. The 2023 federal omnibus spending bill includes $1.7 million for testing wells in Umatilla and Morrow counties to address drinking water contamination.
Boardman meeting 9-15-22.jpg

Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty discusses nitrate contamination in the drinking water at a meeting Sept. 15, 2022, in Boardman.
