Highland Manor
Jennifer Baros, Highland Manor resident, stands behind a table of yard sale items Feb. 12, 2022. She is among the tenants moving out of the Hermiston apartment complex. The new owner is encouraging people to leave so he can renovate.

 Erick Peterson/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Residents of a 46-unit apartment complex in Hermiston in early February had to find new places to live.

The new owner of the apartment complex, Clover Housing Group LLC, notified residents in a letter they would have to move. The company also offered $2,000 to tenants who could vacate by March 1, one month after the letter’s date. And the letters stated tenants would receive a full refund of their security deposits, “as long as the apartment is reasonably clean.”

