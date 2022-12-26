HEPPNER — Morrow County voters on Nov. 29 recalled two of the three members of the board of county commissioners.
Jim Doherty lost 1,339 to 1,174, and Melissa Lindsay lost 1,265 to 1,244.
Voters in the past year took exception to the pair voting to fire the county’s emergency manager, Darrell Green, who subsequently is suing the county for $750,000, claiming wrongful termination.
Some residents also were not happy with how the two did not support the Boardman Fire and Rescue's effort to provide ambulance service, which competed with the service the Morrow County Health District provided.
Doherty also may not have won a lot of fans for the spotlight he stood in when it came to testing Boardman-area wells for nitrate contamination in the wake of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s $2.1 million fine against the Port of Morrow for over-applying wastewater from food manufacturers.
Until late December, however, it looked like Doherty and Lindsay were out the door early.
By then the two hired Salem lawyers to represent them to contest the validity of the election.
Attorneys Steve Elzinga, of Sherman Sherman Johnnie & Hoyt, and Joe Huddleston, of Mannix Law Firm, sent a letter Dec. 14 to Justin Nelson, the Morrow County district attorney and the legal counsel for the commissioners, and to Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers that argues there were “numerous errors that confused and disenfranchised many Morrow County voters in the recent recall election.”
Childers said she would not comment about the situation at this time.
Doherty called the election a “colossal disaster.”
The chief complaint alleges Childers violated Oregon elections law when she sent the recall ballots Nov. 4. Instead, the lawyers assert, Childers should have sent recall ballots between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15, after the general election. Mailing the recall ballots while the general election was underway goes against Oregon law, according to the attorneys, and “created widespread voter confusion.”
Childers on election day made comments to that effect to the EO Media Group. She said at the time some voters called because they were concerned they received additional general election ballots when they had instead received ballots for the recall.
The attorneys for Doherty and Lindsay gave Childers two choices: Decline certification or seek a court order for a new recall election.
That could play out before the end of this year in state court.
