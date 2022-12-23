FirstDay_HHS_001.jpg
Students navigate through the halls on the first day of school Aug. 29, 2022, at Hermiston High School. School staff stopped 62 students that day due to dress code violations. Two students started an online petition to change the dress code.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The first day of the new school year for Hermiston High School came with controversy as teachers and staff stopped 62 students for dress code violations.

One student protested and tried to go to the classroom, but she was directed to the administration. She was wearing a top showing a piercing in her midriff.

