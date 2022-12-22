Water, water, everywhere
A motorist splashes through a high water Sunday, May 29, 2022, on Tutuilla Road near Southwest Nye Avenue, Pendleton. Patawa Creek runs along Tutuilla.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Tutuilla and Patawa creeks near and through Pendleton crested their banks Sunday, May 29, flooding yards and businesses and prompting the city to close access to roads.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton on May 28 issued a flood watch for much of Northeastern Oregon due to hours and hours of steady rainfall, which swelled area creeks and filled McKay Reservoir. The NWS on May 29 reported the following 24-hour precipitation totals from May 28:

